Murray lost to John Isner in the second round at this year's Wimbledon

Andy Murray completed a dominant 6-2 6-0 win over Sam Querrey at the Hall of Fame Open in Newport, Rhode Island.

The Briton had his serve broken by Querrey in the first game of the match but broke back to level at 1-1.

Murray, 35, saved two break points in his next service game and, after the American made it 2-2, reeled off 10 games in a row to secure the win.

The victory - achieved in just under 55 minutes - set up a last-16 match against Australia's Max Purcell.

Fellow Briton Liam Broady was also in action at the tournament but went out with a defeat to Australia's James Duckworth over three sets.

Broady levelled at one set apiece before losing the decider, going down 6-2 4-6 6-2 to Duckworth, who Murray beat in the first round at Wimbledon in June.