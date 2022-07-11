Last updated on .From the section Tennis

The BBC's coverage of this year's Wimbledon has set a new record for online viewing figures.

The tournament was streamed 53.8m times on BBC iPlayer and online, beating the previous high of 30.5m in 2021.

A total of 25.5m people watched on BBC television as British number one Cameron Norrie reached his first Grand Slam semi-final before losing to the eventual champion Novak Djokovic.

The men's final peaked on BBC One at 7.5m and the women's showpiece at 3.1m.

The volume of hours consumed by television viewers was also the highest since the 2016 Championships, when former British number one Andy Murray won his second Wimbledon title.

Djokovic's win over Nick Kyrgios to secure his seventh Wimbledon title was streamed live 2.6m times on BBC iPlayer and online, with the match receiving a peak share of 43%.

Elena Rybakina's win over Ons Jabeur for her first Grand Slam title was streamed 712,000 times on BBC iPlayer and online.

"We are enormously proud to bring extensive coverage of Wimbledon to our audiences, who this year have devoured every moment across all our platforms with these record-breaking figures," said Barbara Slater, the BBC's director of sport.

"It's been another electrifying championship and we are delighted that we can offer audiences different ways to follow the action and to meet the ever-increasing appetite for on-demand viewing."