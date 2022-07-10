Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Among active players only Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Kristina Mladenovic have won more Grand Slam doubles titles than Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova

Wimbledon 2022 on the BBC Venue: All England Club Dates: 27 June-10 July Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.

Czech pair Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova beat top seeds Elise Mertens and Zhang Shuai in straight sets to win their second Wimbledon women's doubles title.

Second seeds Krejcikova and Siniakova, the 2018 champions, won 6-2 6-4.

It is their fifth major doubles title as a team and their second of 2022 after their Australian Open success.

Krejcikova said the win was special as her parents attended, having previously feared that they would bring bad luck.

"I have a lot of emotions right now. I was really just looking forward to playing such a big match on Centre Court," said 2021 French Open singles champion Krejcikova.

"It was very special. In the box, finally, for the first time, my parents came to watch me. I actually had to beg them to come here because they thought they were going to bring me bad luck.

"I'm really happy that they didn't and I really want to thank them."

Krejcikova and Siniakova dominated in the first women's doubles final to feature the top two seeded pairs at the All England Club since 2015.

An early break of serve was consolidated to establish a 3-0 lead and the two-time French Open winners struck again in the eighth game to take the first set.

The second set proved a tougher challenge after Belgian Mertens, the 2021 champion alongside Hsieh Su-wei, and China's Zhang broke to love for a 4-3 lead.

But the Czech duo responded immediately and sealed victory in style as they first held serve to love before clinching the title on their opponents' serve with an eighth successive point.