Close menu

Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic beats Cameron Norrie to reach final

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport at Wimbledon

Last updated on .From the section Tenniscomments402

Cameron Norrie hits a return against Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon semi-finals
Cameron Norrie was bidding to become the second British man to reach a Wimbledon final in the Open era - after Andy Murray, who won the 2013 and 2016 titles
Wimbledon 2022 on the BBC
Venue: All England Club Dates: 27 June-10 July
Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.

Britain's Cameron Norrie was unable to capitalise on a confident start as Novak Djokovic fought back to reach the Wimbledon men's singles final.

Norrie, 26, was bidding to become only the fourth Briton to reach the final at the All England Club in the Open era.

But after winning the first set, he lost 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 to the top seed.

Serbia's Djokovic, going for a fourth consecutive title and a seventh overall, will face Australia's Nick Kyrgios in Sunday's final.

The 35-year-old will also bid for a 21st Grand Slam men's title, which would put him one behind Rafael Nadal's all-time record.

Spain's Nadal, 36, was supposed to face Kyrgios in Friday's second semi-final but withdrew from the match on Thursday because of an abdominal injury.

Now Djokovic has the chance to close the gap again on his enduring rival after ending the hopes of Norrie and a nation.

Norrie, seeded ninth, was the first British player since Johanna Konta in 2017 to reach a Wimbledon singles semi-final and was given partisan backing on Centre Court.

The atmosphere became celebratory as Norrie broke three times to take the opening set, before coming increasingly stifled as Djokovic eventually found his level.

Norrie received a rapturous round of applause as he left the Centre Court, including from Djokovic who stood back and applauded his exit

"Cameron didn't have much to lose, he was playing the tournament of his life," said Djokovic.

"He's a great player and I have a lot of respect for him.

"Cameron was dominating the play and I got lucky to break his serve in the second set.

"He gifted me a game and from then I think momentum shifted."

Norrie's strong start has British fans believing

Despite the obvious disappointment of being unable to maintain his fast start against Djokovic, Norrie will eventually look back on these two weeks with huge pride.

The left-hander had never gone past the third round at a Grand Slam before, breaking that barrier and then going from strength to strength to reach the last four.

The confidence which he has gained over the past couple of seasons, from rapidly rising up the rankings and winning ATP Tour titles with increasing prestige, was clear in a wonderful first set from the Briton.

After earning two break points in the first game of the match, Norrie took the first by dragging Djokovic around the court and hitting a winner past the Serb as he dashed forward.

Norrie, usually so mild-mannered, spun around in delight to further illustrate the magnitude of the occasion.

After a nervy service game meant he could not consolidate the break, Norrie soon led again and that was helped by Djokovic's own edginess.

Two more uncharacteristic errors from Djokovic, smacking two forehands from the baseline long, enabled Norrie to break again and move 3-2 ahead.

This time Norrie did hold serve to consolidate the break, more errors from Djokovic's racquet culminating in a forehand into the net.

Another break for 5-2 left Norrie serving for the set and, after two double faults including one on set point, he hammered down an ace to seal the opener.

That created an jubilant atmosphere, perhaps also with a tinge of disbelief, among the optimistic home fans.

Still, there was a feeling among the realists that Djokovic could not continue playing that badly and giving opportunities to his opponent.

That proved to be true as the defending champion improved his level and put himself into an eighth Wimbledon men's final, a tally only bettered by Roger Federer's 12 appearances there.

It is also his 32nd Grand Slam final overall, moving him one clear of Federer as a men's record.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

404 comments

  • Comment posted by Laki, today at 18:02

    It was always going to be a tough road for Cam.

    He took a set from Djokovic and gained valuable experience. He can take something positive from this match.

    He can hold his head high and move on from Wimbledon.

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 18:10

      Sport Report replied:
      All supporting Nick in the final?

  • Comment posted by Wurls, today at 18:02

    Put it out there. Gave it a good go!
    Novak is just too good. Sublime performance once he woke up in the second set!

    • Reply posted by Luvlee Gal, today at 18:06

      Luvlee Gal replied:
      It was all too obvious how the match would end.
      Only one outcome was ever in the cards.

      But of course, some people would not listen. Even when I tried to make it real for them

  • Comment posted by Irishblue, today at 18:07

    Great win, but the BBC needs to stop cheerleading British players. McEnroe had to mention to the other commentator not to down play Djokovic's win.

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 18:18

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      "the BBC needs to stop cheerleading British players"

      Why? Remind me what the first 'B' in BBC stands for, again?

  • Comment posted by Eddguy , today at 17:58

    Well played Cam. You've done fantastically well getting this far bit Djokovic is another level entirely. Definite hope for the future though as you were competitive all the way through 🙂

    • Reply posted by Luvlee Gal, today at 18:02

      Luvlee Gal replied:
      LOL! In the first set, Novak played like Cam. In sets 2 to 4, Cam played like Cam.

  • Comment posted by Knowledgeable Fan, today at 18:13

    Pathetic booing and hissing from the crowd. Djokovic doesn't care at all and washed his hands of the affair once he let the crowd have their fun in the first set.

    • Reply posted by jockmcplop, today at 18:41

      jockmcplop replied:
      Yeah its really bad for the sport. Anyone who watches sport alot should value respect over hostility, I know all of the players do. Except maybe Krygios.

  • Comment posted by markyp1965, today at 18:12

    Cue all the nationality BS.

    Djokovic as most would have expected, just had too much for Cam Norrie, but the Brit needs to use this as a springboard for more success.

    Definitely has the game and the athleticism to be a serious contender.

  • Comment posted by oie, today at 18:04

    I can't believe the few idiots who booed Novak's win. Disgraceful.

    • Reply posted by Mr McD, today at 18:12

      Mr McD replied:
      He blew a sarcastic kiss to someone in the crowd...that's why they booed

  • Comment posted by OKedgeplaytheblues, today at 18:00

    Marvellous! One could tell the plucky Brit was done after the first, sorry to say. Credit to the Jokerman, who dispatched our man in admirable style. Superb!
    Poor form some in the crowd, I must say!

    • Reply posted by Luvlee Gal, today at 18:03

      Luvlee Gal replied:
      Novak is the man! WHat a stud! To  stand up to an entire stadium, tens of thousands, absorb all their boos and hate, and just impose his will. This man is a warrior. And so handsome too!!

  • Comment posted by Churchill the Dog, today at 18:05

    Oh dear, a Krygios vs Djokovic final - the stuffy, chino clad, champagne sipping upper middle classes will be fuming. All the best to them both.

    • Reply posted by HYShenry, today at 18:11

      HYShenry replied:
      Sad but Cameron Norrie made far too many errors: nets, overcooked ground strokes, double faults, erratic forehand shots. 😫.You cannot expect to play like that and beat machine like Djokovic! Always jumping about on both legs when receiving serve.😫Djokovic rock steady and in the zone with Zen!👆🤣

  • Comment posted by Robie1, today at 18:00

    Its amazing difference between 35 year old Djokovic and the rest on grass.

    • Reply posted by Luvlee Gal, today at 18:02

      Luvlee Gal replied:
      That counts as cruel and usual punishment, the way Novak teased and then dashed home crowd hopes.

  • Comment posted by Philip Myerscough, today at 18:03

    Wonder who will be the crowd’s favourite on Sunday. Both finalists are both arrogant brats.

    • Reply posted by Luvlee Gal, today at 18:07

      Luvlee Gal replied:
      On one side is the undisputed greatest player of all time. Novak the King.
      Ideemo Nole.

      On the other side, a highly entertaining, talented maverick.

      Two brilliant players. A dream final

  • Comment posted by PeterS, today at 18:36

    Why does Djokovic take a toilet break when he is losing?

  • Comment posted by Caerphillyexile , today at 18:36

    Novak djokovic the lance Armstrong of tennis... In that he wins so much........ ;)

  • Comment posted by Zhu Bajie, today at 18:23

    Hopefully the BBC will stop suсking him off now.

    • Reply posted by Skara Brae, today at 18:29

      Skara Brae replied:
      Who else have they got?

  • Comment posted by FamilyP, today at 18:17

    Djokovic was bothered by a repeatedly antagonist attendee according to John McEnroe and Andrew Castle.

    Stewards can operate very effectively in closing down certain attendees, when attendee behaviour becomes inappropriate.

    Will the LTA review this case I wonder?

    People who find that matches are too problematic for them to watch, could be asked to watch from Henman Hill instead.

    • Reply posted by Shieldgirl, today at 18:23

      Shieldgirl replied:
      We wouldn't want them on there, either xxx

  • Comment posted by CriticalPoint, today at 18:10

    Had Medvdev been allowed to play, it may have been a different story. He beat Novak in the US Open final last year and has overtaken him to top the rankings since then. Also a shame Zverev is injured.

    But most of all, you feel it’s Nadal who could have taken it to Djokovic on Sunday, given that he had the motivation to go for his 3rd consecutive major title.

    • Reply posted by 2qlrdz7a, today at 18:12

      2qlrdz7a replied:
      He wasn't because of media and government driven anti Russian bigotry.

  • Comment posted by saddletramp, today at 18:08

    Ah well,Henley Regatta is on,only 20 miles down the road for the hoorays to travel.

    • Reply posted by ABU Hamster, today at 18:11

      ABU Hamster replied:
      Lol 👍

  • Comment posted by david, today at 18:08

    Best South African British kiwi tennis player I’ve ever seen!

    • Reply posted by ummagumma, today at 18:09

      ummagumma replied:
      He doesn’t rate you highly apparently

  • Comment posted by Jonny, today at 18:07

    Great effort but some people are just too good

  • Comment posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 18:04

    If ever there was a final where you wanted both players to lose...

    • Reply posted by ABU Hamster, today at 18:06

      ABU Hamster replied:
      Absolutely

Top Stories

Wimbledon 2022

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured