Great Britain qualified as hosts despite defeat by the Czech Republic

Great Britain will play Spain and Kazakhstan in the group stage of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in November.

GB qualified as hosts after Glasgow was chosen to stage the 12-team event.

Anne Keothavong's team had initially been set to miss out on the women's World Cup of tennis after defeat by the Czech Republic in a qualifier in April.

The Billie Jean King Cup Finals take place from 8-13 November at Emirates Arena.

Spain's top-ranked player is the world number four Paula Badosa, while Kazakhstan could include Wimbledon finalist Elena Rybakina.

Teams will compete in four round-robin groups of three, with the group winners then qualifying for the semi-finals.

Current champions Russia are unable to take part because they are suspended from international events because of their nation's invasion of Ukraine.

In March, Glasgow was also named as one of the four host nations for the group stages of the Davis Cup Finals, the men's equivalent of the Billie Jean King Cup.

The Scottish city has hosted several Davis Cup ties, including two in 2015 when Great Britain went on to win the title.

It is the first time since 1991 that the finals of the premier team competition in international women's tennis - previously known as the Fed Cup - have been played in Britain.

Full draw

Group A: Switzerland, Canada, Italy

Group B: Australia, Slovakia, Belgium

Group C: Spain, Kazakhstan, Great Britain

Group D: Czech Republic, USA, Poland