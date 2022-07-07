Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid have won four of the last five Wimbledon men's doubles titles together

Wimbledon 2022 Venue: All England Club Dates: 27 June-10 July

Alfie Hewett defeated fellow Briton and doubles partner Gordon Reid to reach the semi-finals of the Wimbledon men's wheelchair singles competition.

World number two and five-time Grand Slam singles champion Hewett prevailed in three sets, winning 6-2 3-6 6-4.

The pair will aim for a record-extending 11th consecutive major doubles title together later this week.

Hewett will face Argentine Gustavo Fernandez or Frenchman Nicolas Peifer next in the singles.

While Hewett and Reid have claimed four of the past five doubles titles at SW19, Hewett is hoping to achieve a personal best singles performance at Wimbledon this year by reaching the final for the first time.

After Reid levelled the match to force a final set, Hewett eventually seized his fourth break point in the fifth game of the decider to take a 3-2 lead.

The 24-year-old then consolidated his advantage from 0-30 down and he was able to serve out the contest, clinching his third match point to reach the semi-finals of the singles event for the third time.

Reid won the inaugural Wimbledon men's wheelchair singles title in 2016 and finished runner-up to Belgian Joachim Gerard last year.