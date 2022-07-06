Rafael Nadal beats Taylor Fritz in Wimbledon quarter-finals
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
|Wimbledon 2022 on the BBC
|Venue: All England Club Dates: 27 June-10 July
|Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.
Rafael Nadal fought through injury to come from behind to beat Taylor Fritz and reach the Wimbledon semi-finals.
The Spaniard, who had a medical timeout at the end of the second set and struggled with his movement for long spells, won 3-6 7-5 3-6 7-5 7-6 (10-4).
It keeps Nadal's bid for a calendar Grand Slam on track and sets up a semi-final against Nick Kyrgios.
Nadal, who had strapping on his abdomen in his previous match, seemed to be bothered by the same issue again.
More to follow.
- Live scores, results and order of play
- Listen to the latest Wimbledon Daily podcast
- Alerts: Get tennis news sent to your phone
- From teenage parties to rock 'n' roll-defining performance: Mick Jagger talks openly about his life in The Rolling Stones
- The Whistleblowers: The accounts of UN staff who reported their colleagues' alleged wrongdoings