Rafael Nadal had a medical timeout at the end of the second set and looked in discomfort for much of the match

Wimbledon 2022 on the BBC Venue: All England Club Dates: 27 June-10 July Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.

Rafael Nadal fought through injury to come from behind to beat Taylor Fritz and reach the Wimbledon semi-finals.

The Spaniard, who had a medical timeout at the end of the second set and struggled with his movement for long spells, won 3-6 7-5 3-6 7-5 7-6 (10-4).

It keeps Nadal's bid for a calendar Grand Slam on track and sets up a semi-final against Nick Kyrgios.

Nadal, who had strapping on his abdomen in his previous match, seemed to be bothered by the same issue again.

