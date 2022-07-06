Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram have won two Grand Slam doubles titles together but are yet to go beyond the semi-finals at Wimbledon

Briton Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram are in to the Wimbledon men's doubles semi-finals after beating Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin in five sets.

The top seeds came through a thriller, winning 6-3 6-7 (1-7) 6-1 3-6 6-4.

The decisive break came in the final game, with Salisbury getting the better of a volley exchange and then hitting a return winner on match point.

They will play Australian 14th seeds Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell next.

Later on Wednesday, Briton Neal Skupski and American partner Desirae Krawczyk play their mixed doubles semi-final against the sixth seeds, Croatia's Mate Pavic and India's Sania Mirza.

Salisbury and Ram put flashpoint behind them to move on

World number one Salisbury and Ram have become the dominant men's doubles pairing in the past two years, winning the Australian Open title in 2020 and US Open in 2021.

However, they are yet to go beyond the semi-finals at Wimbledon and were pushed all the way by the experienced French 12th seeds on court two.

Having taken the first set with a single break, Salisbury and Ram thought they were set to claim the second too when a Roger-Vasselin volley was called long at 5-5 and break point.

Both pairings were walking back to their chairs when the French duo challenged, more in hope than expectation. Salisbury and Ram were aghast when Hawk-Eye showed the ball clipping the outside edge of the line.

There were calls of "no way" and "it's wrong" from the British-American pair as they argued with the umpire and the supervisor was called to the court after Salisbury sat down in protest.

After a brief discussion and a break of five minutes, play resumed although Salisbury did make a sarcastic challenge on the next point when his return went way long.

Mahut and Roger-Vasselin went on to hold serve and dominate the ensuing tie-break to level the match.

Salisbury and Ram raced through the third set but the Frenchmen broke at the start of the fourth and kept the advantage to level up again. The final set then went with serve until Salisbury struck.

He and Ram lost to their next opponents, Ebden and Purcell, in the Australian Open semi-finals in January.