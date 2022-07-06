Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Nick Kyrgios has won a Grand Slam doubles title but had never gone beyond the quarter-finals in singles

Wimbledon 2022 on the BBC Venue: All England Club Dates: 27 June-10 July Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.

Nick Kyrgios reached his first Grand Slam singles semi-final with a straight-set win over Chile's Cristian Garin at Wimbledon.

Kyrgios came through 6-4 6-3 7-6 (7-5) to become the first Australian to reach the Wimbledon last four since 2005.

Having reached a second Wimbledon quarter-final eight years after his first, the 27-year-old put in a strong serving performance to advance.

He will face either Spanish second seed Rafael Nadal or American Taylor Fritz.

Kyrgios fell to his back, arms spread out, as a missed shot from Garin confirmed his place in the last four.

The world number 40 is the lowest-ranked men's semi-finalist at SW19 since 2008, when 75th-ranked Marat Safin and 94th-ranked Rainer Schuettler advanced.

Garin, 26, had produced a superb comeback performance in the previous round to beat another Australian, Alex de Minaur, but could not keep out Kyrgios in the key moments.

More to follow