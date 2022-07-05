Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Cameron Norrie said he could not help but become emotional when he reached the Wimbledon semi-finals after a "crazy match" on a "crazy day".

The Briton beat Belgium's David Goffin 3-6 7-5 2-6 6-3 7-5 in front of a thrilled Court One crowd.

Norrie, a normally reserved figure, had tears in his eyes after the match as the crowd chanted his name, with his family joining in the celebrations.

"I think every match that I've won this week my mum has cried," he said.

Ninth seed Norrie used the energy of the 10,000-strong crowd to push him through a rollercoaster match and become the first British man to reach the Wimbledon singles semi-finals since 2016.

He will face a tough task against defending champion Novak Djokovic but will first drink in the reception he received at SW19.

"All the hard work and the sacrifices and everything just kind of all hit me at once," Norrie said.

"Especially the situation here at Wimbledon in front of my family, my friends, and obviously a lot of people following that match.

"It was just a crazy day and crazy match to get through."

'Norrie Knoll doesn't roll off the tongue...'

Fans packed on to 'Henman Hill' at Wimbledon to watch Cameron Norrie

Norrie's first experience of tennis was hitting a ball on the driveway of his family home in New Zealand with a sawn-off squash racquet.

He has travelled around the world playing tennis, including three years in the American college system, and as a result has risen up the rankings through a mix of determination and an innate competitiveness.

His biggest title came in 2021 at Indian Wells, one of the biggest tournaments outside the four Grand Slams.

His New Zealand-based parents have often been unable to watch him during his rise because of the coronavirus pandemic but they and his sister were present on Tuesday.

"I think it was probably pretty stressful for them today," Norrie said.

"They came over after the match when I was on the [exercise] bike and gave me a big hug, and my sister too.

"To see me playing at the level that I have been and to get some wins and to experience moments like that is exactly why they came. I'm happy they made the trip."

While Norrie has largely flown under the radar until now, he was cheered on by a packed crowd on court and on the hill outside.

The hill has been nicknamed Henman Hill and Murray Mound in the past, with some suggesting 'Norrie Knoll' as a new name.

"I heard that - I don't even know what a knoll is," Norrie said.

"I would say it doesn't roll off the tongue as well as Henman Hill."

'He has established himself as a top player'

Cameron Norrie credited the crowd on Court One with helping him though the match

Former British number one Johanna Konta, who reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon in 2017, said she was pleased Norrie was reaping rewards in front of a home crowd.

"I'm so happy. He really has established himself as a top player," Konta told BBC TV's Today at Wimbledon.

"I'm so pleased that he has this opportunity, off the back of the Indian Wells title, really elevating himself on the men's side of this sport."

Norrie has often emphasised the support and help his team have given him during his career.

"I love that his coach said, 'Norrie wants to get better and I am here to help him every step of the way'," former Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki said.

"That's some of the most important things - you have to have a great team around you, a good atmosphere, the belief that you can do it.

"I don't think he's done yet."