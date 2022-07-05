Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Cameron Norrie had never gone beyond the third round of a Grand Slam before this year's Wimbledon

Wimbledon 2022 on the BBC Venue: All England Club Dates: 27 June-10 July

Britain's Cameron Norrie reached the Wimbledon semi-finals by fighting back to beat David Goffin in a memorable five-set thriller which left the home fans celebrating jubilantly.

Ninth seed Norrie, 26, battled hard to secure a 3-6 7-5 2-6 6-3 7-5 win against unseeded Belgian Goffin.

As his name was chanted around Court One, he was overcome with emotion.

Norrie will now contest his first Grand Slam semi-final, meeting defending champion Novak Djokovic on Friday.

Asked for his reaction to beating Goffin, Norrie said: "Honestly? Speechless. I can't even talk."

The British men's number one, known for his laid-back demeanour, showed a unusual flicker of emotion during his on-court interview.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were among the 10,000 or so fans who watched as the world number 12 absorbed the finest moment of his career.

Norrie added: "I think just winning a match like this, I'm in shock. I don't know what to say now.

"I have flashbacks of all the hard work and all the sacrifices I have had to make and it's definitely paid off - and it feels pretty good."

Norrie is the first British man to reach the Wimbledon singles semi-finals since Andy Murray in 2016 and the first British player since Johanna Konta in 2017.

Next he faces top seed Djokovic, who is chasing a fourth successive title at the All England Club.

The 35-year-old Serb was given a huge scare by Italy's Jannik Sinner before fighting back to win in five sets earlier on Tuesday.

"It great to get this now but it's only going to get tougher," added Norrie.

"I'm going take it to Novak and hopefully you guys can get behind me and I'm sure you will."

More to follow.