Close menu

Cameron Norrie beats David Goffin to reach Wimbledon semi-finals

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport at Wimbledon

Last updated on .From the section Tenniscomments197

Cameron Norrie celebrates beating David Goffin to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals
Cameron Norrie had never gone beyond the third round of a Grand Slam before this year's Wimbledon
Wimbledon 2022 on the BBC
Venue: All England Club Dates: 27 June-10 July
Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.

Britain's Cameron Norrie reached the Wimbledon semi-finals by fighting back to beat David Goffin in a memorable five-set thriller which left the home fans celebrating jubilantly.

Ninth seed Norrie, 26, battled hard to secure a 3-6 7-5 2-6 6-3 7-5 win against unseeded Belgian Goffin.

As his name was chanted around Court One, he was overcome with emotion.

Norrie will now contest his first Grand Slam semi-final, meeting defending champion Novak Djokovic on Friday.

Asked for his reaction to beating Goffin, Norrie said: "Honestly? Speechless. I can't even talk."

The British men's number one, known for his laid-back demeanour, showed a unusual flicker of emotion during his on-court interview.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were among the 10,000 or so fans who watched as the world number 12 absorbed the finest moment of his career.

Norrie added: "I think just winning a match like this, I'm in shock. I don't know what to say now.

"I have flashbacks of all the hard work and all the sacrifices I have had to make and it's definitely paid off - and it feels pretty good."

Norrie is the first British man to reach the Wimbledon singles semi-finals since Andy Murray in 2016 and the first British player since Johanna Konta in 2017.

Next he faces top seed Djokovic, who is chasing a fourth successive title and a seventh in total at the All England Club.

The 35-year-old Serb was given a huge scare by Italy's Jannik Sinner before fighting back to win in five sets earlier on Tuesday.

"It great to get this now but it's only going to get tougher," added Norrie.

"I'm going take it to Novak and hopefully you guys can get behind me and I'm sure you will."

Norrie keeps his cool in tense atmosphere

As the highest seeded Briton in the singles draws, Norrie may have been projected to be the last home player left but was breaking new ground by reaching the quarter-finals.

Now he has moved one step further.

The left-hander had never previously been past the third round of a Grand Slam tournament, despite a fine couple of years which have seen him reach the world's top 10.

Laid-back and understated, Norrie does not receive - or seek - the same level of attention as what Murray has received throughout his career.

But he has found himself thrust into the spotlight, saying he has been "enjoying and embracing" being the leading home hope at Wimbledon.

That was evident in a confident performance in the fourth round against Tommy Paul, but was missing in the opening stages against an inspired Goffin.

Still, he refused to become overly despondent and fought back to take a momentum-swinging match into a decider.

In front of an enthusiastic crowd now including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who were earlier on Centre Court and headed over after Djokovic's win, Norrie kept his cool in an increasingly tense situation.

Goffin had served well in the decider until being broken to love for 6-5 and, remarkably, that was the first time in the match where Norrie had led.

He saw a first match point disappear when Goffin pummelled past a winner, but took his second opportunity to become only the fourth British man - following Murray, Tim Henman and Roger Taylor - to reach the Wimbledon singles semi-finals in the Open era.

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

205 comments

  • Comment posted by Brian the Bold, today at 20:23

    a great sporting day: Edgbaston. Wimbledon and Downing Street

    • Reply posted by LazyLobster, today at 20:28

      LazyLobster replied:
      Haha. Very good.

  • Comment posted by c0xkg, today at 20:14

    Superb win Cam. Well done. Looking forward to the semi final now!!

    • Reply posted by foW Ler, today at 20:19

      foW Ler replied:
      Yes, very credible.
      Congrats to Norrie and his fans

  • Comment posted by Wurls, today at 20:19

    That was a well fought match.
    Well done to Cameron for holding his nerve in his first quarter final. He has stayed calm and composed. This is a great achievement for him.
    I admit to being a touch nervous about his next opponent! 🤔
    Still, fingers and toes crossed for him!

  • Comment posted by martin, today at 20:22

    now cue all the 'he's not british' rubbish on HYS just like ER, konta, etc etc

    • Reply posted by HadMySay, today at 20:25

      HadMySay replied:
      Hy is egter nie Brits nie, hy is Suid-Afrikaans

  • Comment posted by Sd, today at 20:15

    Brilliant win Cam. Brightened my Tuesday!

    • Reply posted by foW Ler, today at 20:22

      foW Ler replied:
      Amazing match and that 5th set much have given quite a few heart attacks to his fans

  • Comment posted by The-Artful-Dodga, today at 20:17

    Looks like a bit of an epic - well done to Norrie. The saving grace is Djoko endured a five setter too. Difficult to see beyond Djoko in the semi, but Norrie is a top ten player these days and deserves his place. Good luck to him .

    • Reply posted by foW Ler, today at 20:24

      foW Ler replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by indigitalsince97, today at 20:14

    The second piece of good news today. Well done Cammie!

    • Reply posted by foW Ler, today at 20:21

      foW Ler replied:
      Credit to both players. Goffin played his heart out

      Amazing match

      Congrats to Norrie fans

  • Comment posted by Harrywrag, today at 20:16

    Excellent game. Well done.

    • Reply posted by maplesden, today at 20:23

      maplesden replied:
      It's not a game, it's a match.

  • Comment posted by taylor01pe, today at 20:17

    Yes Norrie! Best of British on show at Wimbledon again! Definitely unlike the worst of British on show at Downing Street. Best wishes agains Djok on Friday!

    • Reply posted by SomethingAintRight, today at 20:36

      SomethingAintRight replied:
      Except he's not British

  • Comment posted by exile annie, today at 20:18

    So few comments? If he’d lost there would be dozens of ‘I told you so’s. Well done Cameron. Great stuff. Commiserations to the so talented Goffin, hope to see him back in the later stages again too.

    • Reply posted by robo, today at 20:23

      robo replied:
      Patience grasshopper:they will come. :)

  • Comment posted by miss_understood, today at 20:17

    Wow what a match! Well done Norrie

  • Comment posted by Grim Jim, today at 20:17

    Amazing, after 23 minutes not one comment, hard to believe it would be like this if Raducanu had got this far.

    Best of luck to Norrie, think it could be a good year for an upset but, I imagine Novak's experience will win out. Hopefully the crowd get's right behind him!

    • Reply posted by Y0U, today at 20:22

      Y0U replied:
      Why use his second name but the first name of his opponent? Bit disrespectful if you ask me.

  • Comment posted by cuddlesthekillerwhale, today at 20:22

    Congratulations to Norrie.
    It's good to see that the media have finally recognised him.
    As I said last week, as British no. 1 and 9th seed, one might have expected the BBC and the papers to give him good coverage from the start of the tournament, but he was only a footnote for them until Murray and Raducanu were knocked out.

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 20:37

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      "As I said last week"

      Yes, we know - we've seen the same copy/paste comments under every Norrie article. Apparently he gets "no coverage" despite his games being shown live on TV, and having every match report with open HYS comments. He's had plenty of coverage, and was rightly considered Britain's best hope of going deep into the tournament. There's no conspiracy or favouritism.

  • Comment posted by Su, today at 20:16

    Well done to Cameron.

    Next match will be tough but a great opportunity.

  • Comment posted by keep your gin up, today at 20:15

    Brilliant match to watch , looking forward to the semi final

  • Comment posted by Mr B, today at 20:34

    Forget Henman Hill or Murray Mound...

    Tonight we have Norrie's Knob...

    • Reply posted by hoaxey, today at 20:41

      hoaxey replied:
      Is it big?

  • Comment posted by adc001, today at 20:15

    Absolutely brilliant!

  • Comment posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 20:31

    Cracking match. This has been one of the most enjoyable Wimbledons I can remember for a while. So many good matches every day, even Djokovic getting tested.

  • Comment posted by PinkCatsMum, today at 20:25

    Cracking match. Well done to both player but especially Cameron. A welcome boost we all needed!

  • Comment posted by martello, today at 20:19

    Good work Cam – great win – where is Grace the troll and her dumb comments and predictions

    • Reply posted by Wurls, today at 20:24

      Wurls replied:
      I can substitute if you like!
      "CN is just a journeyman. He stands no chance whatsoever against the great fabulous all knowing all seeing best man in the entire world at everything not just tennis Novak Djokovic my hero my heartthrob what do you mean he has a temper that is a really racist thing to say he just gently lobbed a ball........"
      Ok for you? Have I missed anything?😁

Top Stories

Wimbledon 2022

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured