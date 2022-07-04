Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Nick Kyrgios will contest his first Grand Slam quarter-final since the 2015 Australian Open after beating Brandon Nakashima

Nick Kyrgios' entertaining Wimbledon run continued as he shrugged off a shoulder injury to beat American Brandon Nakashima and reach his first major quarter-final in seven years.

The Australian was more subdued than in his fiery match against Stefanos Tsitsipas, staying largely quiet in a 4-6 6-4 7-6 (7-2) 3-6 6-2 win.

Victory came despite needing a medical timeout and regular physio treatment.

Kyrgios, 27, will play Chile's Cristian Garin in the last eight on Wednesday.

"It wasn't anywhere near my best performance level wise but I'm super happy to get through and I fought really hard," said Kyrgios, who is ranked 40th in the world.

"I've played a lot of tennis in the past month and a half and I'm proud of the way I steadied the ship."

Unseeded Garin, 26, prevented an all-Australian encounter by fighting back from two sets down - and saving two match points in the fifth - to beat 19th seed Alex de Minaur.

The world number 43, more of a clay-court specialist, reached his first major quarter-final with a 2-6 5-7 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 7-6 (10-6) victory.

More to follow.