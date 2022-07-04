Close menu

Wimbledon 2022: Nick Kyrgios beats Brandon Nakashima at All England Club

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport at Wimbledon

Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Nick Kyrgios
Nick Kyrgios will contest his first Grand Slam quarter-final since the 2015 Australian Open after beating Brandon Nakashima
Nick Kyrgios' entertaining Wimbledon run continued as he shrugged off a shoulder injury to beat American Brandon Nakashima and reach his first major quarter-final in seven years.

The Australian was more subdued than in his fiery match against Stefanos Tsitsipas, staying largely quiet in a 4-6 6-4 7-6 (7-2) 3-6 6-2 win.

Victory came despite needing a medical timeout and regular physio treatment.

Kyrgios, 27, will play Chile's Cristian Garin in the last eight on Wednesday.

"It wasn't anywhere near my best performance level wise but I'm super happy to get through and I fought really hard," said Kyrgios, who is ranked 40th in the world.

"I've played a lot of tennis in the past month and a half and I'm proud of the way I steadied the ship."

Unseeded Garin, 26, prevented an all-Australian encounter by fighting back from two sets down - and saving two match points in the fifth - to beat 19th seed Alex de Minaur.

The world number 43, more of a clay-court specialist, reached his first major quarter-final with a 2-6 5-7 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 7-6 (10-6) victory.

  • Comment posted by Zoomy, today at 17:12

    Yes we need characters in the game but let’s not scrape the barrel with unfunny bullying type character.

  • Comment posted by Jimothy Taverns, today at 17:12

    A Kyrgios/Murray hybrid would do very well. If they did it the right way round.

  • Comment posted by m1084, today at 17:11

    Well played Nick. If you don't like him then don't watch.

  • Comment posted by Iain, today at 17:10

    Must be pretty galling for Andy Murray to see all these guys he beat earlier in the summer involved at the business end of the tournament.

  • Comment posted by EMC, today at 17:09

    He should have been thrown out for spitting. Mind you, those painkillers must be good, where can we buy them?

  • Comment posted by Mayooran Shan, today at 17:08

    This guy has supreme talent but not a Tennis legend. 1st QF in 7 years. Perhaps, finally will be able to win something of significance, though I doubt it very much if he comes up against Nadal or Djokovic.

    And I haven’t even spoken about his antics.

    • Reply posted by AFCDale, today at 17:12

      AFCDale replied:
      He's put in more impressive performances vs the big 3 than almost any other active player on the tour.

      You and anyone else who evidently barely follows the sport can look that up.

  • Comment posted by Paparizla, today at 17:07

    There should be more room in the game for characters like krygios, he’s no worse then McEnroe in his heyday temperament wise, he had valid reasons to be angry in his last game, he’s a massive talent and I hope he gets his chance to make a slam final. Off court he is generous and supportive of upcoming players and wears his heart on his sleeve, and the tennis speaks for itself!

  • Comment posted by prawnsandwiches, today at 17:06

    He wasn’t injured at all. Yet more dirty, cheating tactics by Kyrgios. Nadal will batter him

    • Reply posted by Jay Bee, today at 17:07

      Jay Bee replied:
      A cheat.

  • Comment posted by Radio Listener, today at 17:06

    Andrew Castle clutching his pearls because Nick doesnt conform to how he thinks a player should behave at wimbeldon. Refreshing to hear a player talk openly who doesnt run every word past a PR company first.

    • Reply posted by LivingDeadGrrrl, today at 17:12

      LivingDeadGrrrl replied:
      His commentary was about the worst it has ever been today, and that is saying something!

  • Comment posted by Jay Bee, today at 17:04

    Kyrgios should be banned. A weak umpire and a weak tournament director let him get away with cheating, These sports need to look to Rugby Union. There the match officials have real authority. How much was the fine? A joke.

  • Comment posted by Schurrrwinggg Toast, today at 17:04

    Kyrgios is Box Office!

    • Reply posted by Jay Bee, today at 17:05

      Jay Bee replied:
      west end

  • Comment posted by Gary Scott, today at 17:04

    Very happy for Nick, especially after having to listen to the commentators be derogatory about him for the past 3 hours. It feels like they wanted him to kick off and start shouting. The guy is very talented, it would be nice to see them appreciate that

  • Comment posted by digital dg, today at 17:03

    So the Kyrgios circus rolls on. For a moment I thought his shoulder injury was going to force him to retire when he was losing early on in the match but it seemed to make a miraculous recovery once he started winning. Funny that!

    • Reply posted by Jay Bee, today at 17:06

      Jay Bee replied:
      a cheat. pure and simple.

  • Comment posted by bob b, today at 17:03

    The tennis newbies overrating him make me laugh. First slam QF in over 6 years, never past that stage. One of the softest draws continues against Garin next. Will never win anything of significance. All serve and distracting the opponent.

  • Comment posted by AFCDale, today at 17:03

    Thought he'd binned it when Nakashima had 0-30 on his serve at the start of the 5th set but played great from there on afterwards, seemed to surprise Nakashima as his own level dropped until Kyrgios' final service game.

    Hopefully this comment being about the actual tennis is appreciated, I can't imagine there's going to be many of them in this HYS with who the main subject is.

  • Comment posted by RockOyster, today at 17:02

    Love him, hate him; Kyrgios puts bums on seats. So watchable.

    • Reply posted by ricky53, today at 17:06

      ricky53 replied:
      So moronic

  • Comment posted by bob b, today at 17:01

    Fake injury. Is there anything at all likable about Kyrgios? He's always been a lowlife thug.

    • Reply posted by Havering, today at 17:05

      Havering replied:
      Thanks for your medical opinion

