Heather Watson (left) has played on every day of this year's Wimbledon championships

Wimbledon 2022 on the BBC Venue: All England Club Dates: 27 June-10 July Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.

Heather Watson's Wimbledon doubles campaign ended the day after exiting the singles when she and fellow Briton Harriet Dart lost their last-16 match.

The pair were beaten 5-7 6-4 by Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok and Latvian Jelena Ostapenko.

Watson, who lost on Sunday in her first fourth-round appearance in the singles, had sought to match her best women's doubles run of a 2018 quarter-final.

There are three other doubles matches featuring Britons later on Monday.

Jamie Murray, Neal Skupski, Jonny O'Mara and Ken Skupksi are all in action.

After taking the first set at the sixth time of asking, Watson and Dart went an early break down in the second to trail 4-1. They recovered the break and saved five set points before eventually losing the set.

They seemed deflated at the start of the third, with Watson netting a tight-angled forehand to hand over a break on her serve to give Ostapenko and Kichenok the key break for 4-2.

The Britons saved two match points two games later but Ostapenko's return of a Dart serve flew sideways off the racquet of Watson at the net to seal the victory.