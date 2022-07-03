Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas have both been fined for their conduct during their fiery Wimbledon encounter.

Kyrgios must pay $4,000 (£3,300) for an audible obscenity while Tsitsipas was given a $10,000 (£8,250) fine for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Tsitsipas received two warnings for hitting a ball into the Court One crowd during his third-round defeat.

Kyrgios appealed incessantly to umpire Damien Dumusois for the Greek player to be defaulted for his first offence.

It is the second fine of this year's Championships for the 27-year-old Australian, bringing his total punishment to $14,000 (£11,500) after he was sanctioned for another incident at the end of his opening match against Britain's Paul Jubb.

After Kyrgios won Saturday's stormy encounter, he and Tsitsipas exchanged insults in their post-match news conferences.

Kyrgios opens play on Wimbledon's Centre Court on Monday, when he takes on American 20-year-old Brandon Nakashima for a place in the quarter-finals.