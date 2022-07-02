Last updated on .From the section Tennis

World number one Iga Swiatek saw her 37-match winning streak ended as France's Alize Cornet caused one of the biggest upsets so far at Wimbledon.

The 21-year-old from Poland was beaten 6-4 6-2 following an inspired performance by 37th-ranked Cornet.

Cornet, 32, kept her composure to streak towards a famous victory.

Coco Gauff was also knocked out as fellow American Amanda Anisimova fought back from a set down to reach the fourth round for the first time.

The 20-year-old, making her Centre Court debut, took control in the final two sets as she wrapped up an impressive 6-7 (4-7) 6-2 6-1 win.

Anisimova has reached the last 16 of all three Grand Slams this year.

It is the first time that French Open runner-up Gauff, 18, has not reached the fourth round at Wimbledon.

"This is the most special day of my career. It's just a huge privilege to play on this court playing Coco," said Anisimova, who fell backwards onto Centre Court in celebration afterwards.

"She's an amazing player, got to the final of a Grand Slam so I wanted to soak up the moment. Winning is so special, especially in front of a full crowd.

"The worst thing for a tennis player is to lose 7-6 in the first set. I had the same experience in the French Open, but it's important to bounce back and give everything you have.

"Although it was extremely exhausting, I pushed through and was so happy to get the win."

Amanda Anisimova's best run at a Grand Slam came when she reached the French Open semi-finals in 2019

Anisimova will next play France's Harmony Tan, ranked 115th.

However, Tan has been in great form in these Championships. She defeated seven-time Wimbledon singles champion Serena Williams in round one, eliminated Spain's 32nd seed Sara Sorribes Tormo in the second round and thrashed Britain's Katie Boulter 6-1 6-1 earlier on Saturday.

Anisimova made a nervous start on Centre Court, losing the opening three games, although she then won four in a row and was a break up before Gauff fought back to force the tie-break.

Despite holding a 4-1 lead in the tie-break, Anisimova, who made 26 unforced errors in the opening set, fell a set behind.

However, she showed great strength of character as she drastically reduced her mistakes and began to take control, dictating rallies with her power and precision and moving Gauff around.

Anisimova clinched the second set by breaking Gauff's serve to love in the eighth game, and then dominated the decider.

Anisimova and Gauff had been two of the four Americans to reach the third round of the women's singles, while eight players from the United States were in the last 32 in the men's singles.

"There are so many American players doing well and I'm proud of my country and how we have been doing," added Anisimova. "It was really exciting to have an all-American clash on this court so it was really special."