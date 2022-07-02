Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Amanda Anisimova's best run at a Grand Slam came when she reached the French Open semi-finals in 2019

Amanda Anisimova moved into the fourth round of Wimbledon for the first time as she fought back from a set down to beat fellow American Coco Gauff.

Anisimova, 20, was playing on Centre Court for the first time and gained a 6-7 (4-7) 6-2 6-1 victory over the 18-year-old French Open runner-up.

It means Anisimova, the 20th seed, has reached the last 16 of all three Grand Slam tournaments this year.

She will next play France's Harmony Tan, who is ranked 115th in the world.

However, Tan has been in great form in these Championships. She defeated seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams in round one, eliminated Spain's 32nd seed Sara Sorribes Tormo in the second round and thrashed Britain's Katie Boulter 6-1 6-1 earlier on Saturday.

