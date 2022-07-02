Last updated on .From the section Tennis

By Jonathan Jurejko BBC Sport at Wimbledon

Liam Broady was bidding to reach the round of 16 at a Grand Slam for the first time

Wimbledon 2022 on the BBC Venue: All England Club Dates: 27 June-10 July Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.

British wildcard Liam Broady's memorable Wimbledon run came to an end as Australia's Alex de Minaur dashed the hopes of another home player.

Broady, 28, was competing in the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time and found 19th seed De Minaur to have too much quality.

De Minaur beat Britain's Jack Draper in the second round and added Broady to his list in a 6-3 6-4 7-5 win.

Broady's defeat leaves Cameron Norrie as Britain's final man in the singles.

Norrie, 26, plays in the fourth round against American Tommy Paul on Sunday, while Heather Watson - the home nation's last representative in the women's singles - faces 22-year-old German Jule Niemeier in the last 16.

More to follow.