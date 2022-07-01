Close menu

Wimbledon: Britain's Cameron Norrie secures first Grand Slam fourth round appearance

By Harry PooleBBC Sport at Wimbledon

comments37

Cameron Norrie
Cameron Norrie has reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam at the 19th attempt
British ninth seed Cameron Norrie joined compatriot Heather Watson in securing a first Grand Slam fourth-round appearance with a dominant win over American Steve Johnson.

Norrie comfortably beat world number 93 Johnson 6-4 6-1 6-0 on Centre Court.

He sealed victory in style as an ace closed out a faultless final set.

Norrie will next face another player from the United States, Tommy Paul, after the 30th seed beat Czech player Jiri Vesely 6-3 6-2 6-2.

World number 12 Norrie's victory came just hours after Watson defeated Kaja Juvan to also reach the last 16 of a Grand Slam in singles for the first time.

Norrie breaks new ground on Centre Court

British number one Norrie has remained inside the top 15 since first arriving there in October on the back of consistent tour performances.

And while that form has already seen him double his tally of ATP titles during 2022 - following triumphs at Lyon and Delray Beach - he has so far been unable to produce a deep run at a major.

Reaching the third round in five of his past seven Slams, he at last broke new ground on his fifth Wimbledon appearance, and 19th major overall, as he became the 12th British man to reach the last 16 at Wimbledon in the Open Era.

The left-hander was forced to fight back from two sets to one down against Spaniard Jaume Munar in the previous round, before displaying the necessary steel to come through his first ever five-set match at SW19.

He faced no such difficulties against Johnson who, unlike Norrie, previously reached the fourth round at Wimbledon in 2016 - although that remains his best Slam result.

The American, yet to defeat a top-20 ranked player at a major, ended British wildcard Ryan Peniston's hopes in the second round.

But he made 43 unforced errors and eight double faults as he failed to put Norrie under any meaningful pressure, with the Centre Court crowd enjoying a hugely impressive win for the home favourite.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

37 comments

  • Comment posted by david, today at 19:59

    Beat the world 93. Hardly a massive win.

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 19:57

    Outstanding performance from Norrie. The lad played an absolute blinder . He completely outclassed Steve Johnson and completely took over in set two and three. Norrie has a cool head and he just gets on with the job without any theatrics of punching the air or making noise. He looked at home on Centre Court. I think he will be back this Wimbledon such is his guile & cunning.

  • Comment posted by over, today at 19:55

    Well done Norrie Cameron.

    Good player, nice all court game but alas doesn't have the firepower to trouble the very best.

    • Reply posted by Joe 90, today at 20:02

      Joe 90 replied:
      I have to agree.

  • Comment posted by thenestofvipers, today at 19:54

    .....but was he 'plucky and courageous?'

  • Comment posted by CastorTroy, today at 19:54

    C’mon Tim!

  • Comment posted by William, today at 19:53

    Well done Cammy! Another Scotsman into the last 16!

    • Reply posted by Craig, today at 20:00

      Craig replied:
      Who is the other one ?

  • Comment posted by U18098468, today at 19:53

    Excellent 👍

  • Comment posted by armchair59, today at 19:53

    Well played Norrie. Forhand looks great but his backhand looks awkward to me, particularly his racket preparation. Mind you Jimmy Connors did quite well with a very strange looking forhand!

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 19:52

    An unsung hero compared with Sir Andrew and Dame Emma (Tiffany) Radders. Good to see him get the win and get some "column inches" .

  • Comment posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 19:52

    Thought Johnson might give him some trouble, but wow! What a way to reach your first Grand Slam 4th round. Big congrats to him and Heather Watson, lovely tennis.

  • Comment posted by alunm, today at 19:51

    He's technically a Kiwi but I guess the priviliged members of the LTA need someone to do well to hide their lack of funding across the country for people that don't come from wealthy backgrounds.

    • Reply posted by SWDC, today at 19:53

      SWDC replied:
      Was actually born in Sth Africa!

  • Comment posted by SWDC, today at 19:50

    Let’s go Cameron let’s go!

  • Comment posted by Heather, today at 19:49

    Well played Cameron !!!! Top Draw completely out classed the American .A gritty Performance from Heather Watson as well British Tennis 🎾 should be proud and to do it it on Home soil Goooooo Britain 🇬🇧😀

    • Reply posted by Grace, today at 20:02

      Grace replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by indigitalsince97, today at 19:49

    Well done to Cammie and also Heather for their respective wins today. A great day for British tennis all round.

    • Reply posted by Grace, today at 19:56

      Grace replied:
      They will both lose soon

      Needless excitement and inevitable hand banging in sorrow

      No need for this artificial drama

  • Comment posted by Hank Scorpio, today at 19:48

    Get in there Cam Norrie, hopefully he will start getting the attention he deserves. He has had an amazing 18 months but barely gets any coverage. Also great to see Heather Watson into the 4th round.

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 19:51

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      He gets loads of attention, if you're actually paying *ahem* attention. No sure where this idea that the British #1, top 10 in the world doesn't get any coverage comes from.

  • Comment posted by mikey, today at 19:47

    well done heather watson too , but can wimbledon explain why katie boulter next match is on number 2 court on saturday and not a show court, disgraceful from wimbledon

  • Comment posted by Cheshire Northwest, today at 19:46

    Let's give him the support he deserves.

    • Reply posted by Grace, today at 20:00

      Grace replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by bxfsihye, today at 19:45

    Lovely stuff, Love Alan G Partridge

  • Comment posted by Mal, today at 19:44

    With Norrie’s appearance and Nadal’s twitches you have Dan Biggar .

  • Comment posted by MICHAEL MCEVOY, today at 19:41

    Like the way he plays,works hard with the game he has,honest when being interviewed which is refreshing,waiting for tournament to kick off,god i miss Roger,there i said it!

    • Reply posted by Grace, today at 19:59

      Grace replied:
      Roger, forget about him, he is done

      CamNorrie. Nice bloke, journeyman at best, glad he has a couple of wins but soon he will be sent packing and he might not even be that upset because I don't think he expects to win too much

