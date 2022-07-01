Close menu

Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic beats Miomir Kecmanovic at All England Club

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport at Wimbledon

Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Novak Djokovic stretches for a ball against Miomir Kecmanovic in the Wimbledon third round
Djokovic won his sixth Wimbledon title last year
Wimbledon 2022 on the BBC
Venue: All England Club Dates: 27 June-10 July
Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic breezed into the Wimbledon last 16 as he dropped just seven games in a convincing win against fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic.

Djokovic, 35, won 6-0 6-3 6-4 on Centre Court to earn his 24th consecutive victory on grass.

The top seed has not lost a grass-court match since being beaten by Marin Cilic in the final at Queen's in 2018.

The six-time SW19 champion plays Dutch wildcard Tim van Rijthoven next.

"I thought I started off very well, with good intensity and good focus," said Djokovic, who reached the Wimbledon last 16 for the 14th time, which leaves him trailing only Roger Federer (18) and Jimmy Connors (16) in the record books.

Asked what that number meant to him, he joked: "It means I've been playing for quite a few years.

"I'm blessed to be still playing at the highest level and I'm proud of my consistency."

His next opponent, 25-year-old Van Rijthoven, had never won an ATP Tour main-draw match until his home tournament in 's-Hertogenbosch last month, which he went on to win by beating world number one Daniil Medvedev in the final.

His impressive form on the grass has continued at the All England Club, beating Georgian 22nd seed Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-4 6-3 6-4 to claim his eighth straight victory on the surface.

