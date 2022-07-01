Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic beats Miomir Kecmanovic at All England Club
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
|Wimbledon 2022 on the BBC
|Venue: All England Club Dates: 27 June-10 July
|Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.
Defending champion Novak Djokovic breezed into the Wimbledon last 16 as he dropped just seven games in a convincing win against fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic.
Djokovic, 35, won 6-0 6-3 6-4 on Centre Court to earn his 24th consecutive victory on grass.
The top seed has not lost a grass-court match since being beaten by Marin Cilic in the final at Queen's in 2018.
The six-time SW19 champion plays Dutch wildcard Tim van Rijthoven next.
"I thought I started off very well, with good intensity and good focus," said Djokovic, who reached the Wimbledon last 16 for the 14th time, which leaves him trailing only Roger Federer (18) and Jimmy Connors (16) in the record books.
Asked what that number meant to him, he joked: "It means I've been playing for quite a few years.
"I'm blessed to be still playing at the highest level and I'm proud of my consistency."
His next opponent, 25-year-old Van Rijthoven, had never won an ATP Tour main-draw match until his home tournament in 's-Hertogenbosch last month, which he went on to win by beating world number one Daniil Medvedev in the final.
His impressive form on the grass has continued at the All England Club, beating Georgian 22nd seed Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-4 6-3 6-4 to claim his eighth straight victory on the surface.
Djokovic had no chance of beating Roger at his peak & even now he can't beat Rafa. Plus more fans love Roger & Rafa than him. Djokovic has anger management issues & alinates public
Also congratulations to Heather Watson for reaching her first fourth round. She has played some gutsy tennis over the years but never quite reached the heights she wanted. It is good to see her enjoying her tennis!
Fed the best player from 2004 to 2013
Nadal on clay but not much else.
Fact.
Decision taken by ATP where Nadal reigns with an iron fist
As he has been in, for 11 years.
Did I hear Nadal is having foot and rib and knee problems? Seems like they all came back again, all of them
Wonder if he will continue or drop out.
Imagine Jordan and Magnus Carlsen and Tom Brady and Wayne Gretzky banned. And celebrating the 2nd best
The only parallel was when Ali was banned.
He will wait for his next match on clay with Novak. To pad up h2h
Ofcourse Novak will fight Nadal anywhere any place. Mostly in western cities where they rabidly boo in a show of hatred against Novak but he is used to fighting the crowd and the opponent and the umpires and still winning to have h2h record v both also rans