John Isner served three aces in the first game of the match against Jannik Sinner and added four in a row in his second service game as he went past Ivo Karlovic's tally

John Isner made more tennis history as he broke the all-time aces record during his Wimbledon third-round match against Jannik Sinner.

He needed less than two service games to get the five he needed to overtake Ivo Karlovic's tally of 13,728.

Isner celebrated with an understated shake of the racquet on court two.

In 2010, American Isner and Nicolas Mahut played the longest match in tennis history at Wimbledon, lasting 11 hours and five minutes.

The 37-year-old, who is 6ft 10in (2.08m), also played in the third-longest match, the 2018 Wimbledon semi-final against Kevin Anderson which lasted six hours and 36 minutes.

After beating Andy Murray in the second round on Wednesday, Isner was asked about the prospect of beating the aces record and said: "Once I hit that number, whatever, not going to make an announcement or anything, but I'll know I have the record and it will be pretty cool."