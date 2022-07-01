Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Tunisian third seed Ons Jabeur showcased her skill and variety to entertain the Wimbledon fans on the way to reaching the fourth round.

Jabeur, 27, dominated the early exchanges and that set the platform for a 6-2 6-3 win over French teenager Diane Parry on Centre Court.

She threatened to bagel Parry as she led 5-0 in the opening set but the 19-year-old made a fight of the contest.

Jabeur faces 2018 champion Angelique Kerber or Elise Mertens next.

After climbing to second in the WTA world rankings on the back of winning a grass-court title in Berlin, Jabeur is one of the players expected to challenge Iga Swiatek's recent domination on a surface she loves.

Another quickfire win against Parry, which was actually her longest of the tournament despite only taking one hour and eight minutes, means she has not dropped a set this week.

Using her variety to good effect, she raced into a commanding lead against the talented Parry, who only got on the scoreboard after 32 minutes.

Parry burst on to the scene by shocking defending champion Barbora Krejcikova at the recent French Open, but looked slightly overawed on her Centre Court debut.

She improved towards the end of the first set and made the contest more competitive, only to hand the momentum in a tighter second set to Jabeur with a horror service game at 3-3.

Jabeur held to love and then broke again to quickly wrap up an eighth successive win on the grass, which demonstrates her credentials for landing a maiden Grand Slam title this fortnight.

She is joined in the fourth round by Latvian 12th seed Jelena Ostapenko, who came from a set down to beat Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu 3-6 6-1 6-1.

It marks the first time she has reached the last 16 of a Grand Slam since her 2018 run to the Wimbledon semi-finals.

Former French Open champion Ostapenko will face world number 103 Tatjana Maria next after the German upset Greece's fifth seed Maria Sakkari.

Maria won 6-3 7-5, coming from 3-0 down in the second set to win the final three games and reach the fourth round of a major for the first time.