Heather Watson has reached the Wimbledon third round on three previous occasions

Wimbledon 2022 on the BBC Venue: All England Club Dates: 27 June-10 July Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.

British wildcard Katie Boulter enthralled Wimbledon's Centre Court with a stunning fightback to beat 2021 runner-up Karolina Pliskova.

After Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray lost there on Wednesday, 25-year-old Boulter delighted the home fans on Centre with a 3-6 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 win.

Boulter has reached the third round of a major for the first time.

Heather Watson matched her best Wimbledon singles performance by beating Wang Qiang.

The 30-year-old needed only one game to wrap up a 7-5 6-4 victory in a match halted by darkness on Wednesday.

Watson, who has played in singles every day of the tournament and only had four hours' sleep on Wednesday night, will face Slovenian Kaja Juvan on Friday.

"I woke up not feeling great this morning," the world number 121 said.

"It's been a really tough few days for me with the scheduling. It's not been on my side at all.

"I've just tried to do the best I could. In every situation try to stay positive and in the moment. I feel like I've handled it really well."

Watson, who said she had to take a caffeine gel before playing on Wednesday which had then affected her sleep, said she might have to have a nap before her doubles match scheduled for later in the day. But that match, where she is playing alongside compatriot Harriet Dart, was later moved to another day.

In the men's singles, fellow Briton Alastair Gray lost to Taylor Fritz.

The 24-year-old served for the second set but was eventually beaten 6-3 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 by the American 11th seed.

Gray saved two set points in the second tie-break and thought he had saved a third, running away in celebration after stretching for a forehand volley, but a diving Fritz managed to get to the ball and send it back over the net.

Fritz, 24, will face Slovakia's Alex Molcan in the third round.

There are three other Britons playing in the singles on Thursday, with Harriet Dart, Liam Broady and Jack Draper also in action.

Dart takes on American eighth seed Jessica Pegula.

Broady plays Argentine 12th seed Diego Schwartzman, with Draper last on Court One against Australian 19th seed Alex de Minaur.