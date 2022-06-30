Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Heather Watson has reached the Wimbledon third round on three previous occasions

Wimbledon 2022 on the BBC Venue: All England Club Dates: 27 June-10 July Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.

Heather Watson matched her best Wimbledon singles performance by beating Wang Qiang to reach the third round.

The 30-year-old needed only one game to wrap up a 7-5 6-4 victory in a match halted by darkness on Wednesday.

World number 121 Watson, who has played in singles on every day of the tournament so far, will face Slovenian Kaja Juvan on Friday.

In the men's singles, fellow Briton Alastair Gray lost to Taylor Fritz.

The 24-year-old served for the second set but was eventually beaten 6-3 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 by the American 11th seed.

Gray saved two set points in the second-tie-break and thought he had saved a third, running away in celebration after stretching for a forehand volley, but a diving Fritz managed to get to the ball and send it back over the net.

Fritz, 24, will face Slovakia's Alex Molcan in the third round.

There are four other Britons playing in the singles on Thursday, with Katie Boulter, Harriet Dart, Liam Broady and Jack Draper also in action.

Boulter faces 2021 finalist Karolina Pliskova in the first match on Centre Court and Dart takes on American eighth seed Jessica Pegula.

Broady plays Argentine 12th seed Diego Schwartzman, with Draper last on Court One against Australian 19th seed Alex de Minaur.