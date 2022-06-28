Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Andy Murray is currently ranked 52nd in the world

Andy Murray will make his Laver Cup debut in September having joined a European team which already includes Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

The event in London sees six European players take on six from the rest of the world over three days.

Murray, 35, said: "I love playing as part of a team and there is a great atmosphere and intensity to the event.

"I've heard lots of good things and I'm excited to be teaming up with both Roger and Rafa for Team Europe."

Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray has struggled with injury in recent years after having hip surgery but will play in the second round of Wimbledon on Wednesday.

Eleven-time major winner Bjorn Borg will captain Team Europe - who have won all four of the previous Laver Cups - and said he is "extremely excited" about Murray's involvement, adding: "He is a dedicated, ferocious, and inspirational competitor."

Team World will be captained by John McEnroe, with world top-15 players Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz, and Diego Schwartzman so far named in his team.

Federer is continuing his recovery from knee surgery and has only played 19 competitive matches since the start of 2020.

The Swiss 40-year-old is scheduled to play the Laver Cup, which begins on 23 September, before an ATP Tour event in his home city of Basel in October.