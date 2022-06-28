Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Emma Raducanu was making only her second Wimbledon appearance in the ladies' singles, having reached the fourth round last year when she was ranked 338th in the world

Emma Raducanu's Wimbledon is over after she was outplayed by France's Caroline Garcia in a second-round match that left Centre Court deflated.

The 19-year-old Briton was beaten 6-3 6-3 by the world number 55, who has now won seven grass-court matches in a row.

Raducanu has not won successive matches at a Grand Slam since her remarkable triumph at last year's US Open.

Garcia was always going to be a tough opponent and Raducanu was unable to cope with her aggressive play.

Fellow Briton Andy Murray will aim to lift the spirits of Centre Court when he plays big-serving American John Isner immediately after Raducanu's match.

Raducanu's build-up for her first Wimbledon since becoming a teenage Grand Slam winner was in stark contrast to Bad Homburg champion Garcia's preparations.

Hampered by a side strain, Raducanu played only seven games before retiring injured in her only match at the British grass-court events leading up to the All England Club.

While the 10th seed looked sharp in her first-round win against Belgium's Alison van Uytvanck, she struggled to deal with the aggressive approach favoured by Garcia - who was once touted as a future world number one by Murray.

"I prepared for this match really well. Emma is a huge player and in her home tournament," said Garcia, who faces China's 33rd seed Zhang Shuai next.

"I really enjoyed playing on Centre Court, it was my first time and very special.

"You win a couple of matches in a row and I won a title in Germany but you have to start all over again.

"That is what is nice about tennis - we all start from zero and we have to go for it."

Outpowered and outplayed, defeat shows the level Raducanu has to find

Raducanu has attempted to dampen the expectation placed on her in what is only her second Wimbledon appearance, reminding those more casual fans who only tune in for one of Britain's hallmark events that she is still 19 and at the start of her career.

But the affection for her and amazement about what she achieved in New York means it is inevitable the home support is desperate to see more success for the teenager.

Against 28-year-old Garcia, an experienced professional once ranked as high as fourth in the world, it was a reminder of the work she still has to do.

In interviews after her first-round win, Garcia often used the word 'aggressive' when talking about her game plan against Raducanu and she proved true to her word.

Garcia's depth and pace of ball caused issues for Raducanu, whose time was further reduced by her opponent's willingness to come forward to the net.

The British teenager was unable to adapt her game to cope and, after the pair exchanged breaks early on, Garcia took her serve again for a 4-2 lead in the opening set.

After a crescendo of encouragement from the home fans, Raducanu saved a set point at 5-2 but then could do little to stop Garcia serving out to clinch the opening set in 39 minutes.

A crosscourt backhand winner from Raducanu set up a first break point of the second set, leading to a feisty shout of 'Come on!' from the Briton.

But her hopes of securing an early break were dashed when Garcia found her spots with her serve to clinch the hold.

Raducanu lost serve for 3-2 and immediately broke back, but a double fault at deuce 3-3 proved costly.

That felt like the moment where the belief drained from both player and fans.

Garcia took the lead when Raducanu dragged wide a backhand and, after fighting off resistance to hold, broke again with a crosscourt backhand winner from behind the baseline to seal victory.

She looked up to the heavens and screamed her delight, with the sound of respectful, if unenthusiastic, applause ringing in her ears.