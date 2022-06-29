Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Ryan Peniston was aiming to reach the third round on his Grand Slam debut

Wimbledon 2022 on the BBC Venue: All England Club Dates: 27 June-10 July

Britain's Ryan Peniston was unable to back up his first Wimbledon win as he was outplayed by wily American Steve Johnson in the second round.

Wildcard Peniston, 26, continued his breakthrough summer on the ATP Tour with victory on his Grand Slam debut against Swiss opponent Henri Laaksonen.

But he was not at his best in a 6-3 6-2 6-4 defeat by 93rd-ranked Johnson.

Johnson could meet Cameron Norrie in the third round if the British number one beats Spain's Jaume Munar later.

Peniston, ranked 135th in the world, has been in terrific form coming into the grass-court Grand Slam, reaching the quarter-finals at Eastbourne, Queen's and Nottingham.

As he walked off the singles court for the final time in a successful British summer, the home fans rose to their feet to applaud his achievements.

The British number six was unable to cope with Johnson's serve, and made a lot of unforced errors as he struggled to figure out a gameplan to break down the American.

Johnson, who reached the Wimbledon fourth round in 2016, fittingly wrapped up victory with an ace.

"I'm very happy - I served really well today and that helps on grass," said 32-year-old Johnson, who won 77% of his service points and also took four of his 10 break opportunities.