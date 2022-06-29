Close menu

Wimbledon: Britain's Andy Murray knocked out in second round by John Isner

By Harry PooleBBC Sport at Wimbledon

Last updated on .From the section Tenniscomments240

andy murray
Andy Murray won the Wimbledon title in 2013 and 2016
Wimbledon 2022 on the BBC
Venue: All England Club Dates: 27 June-10 July
Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.

British two-time champion Andy Murray suffered his earliest Wimbledon exit as he lost in four sets against American John Isner in the second round.

The 35-year-old former world number one clinched the third set to keep alive his hopes but fell 6-4 7-6 (7-4) 6-7 (3-7) 6-4 to the big-hitting 20th seed.

Isner, a 2018 quarter-finalist, fired 36 aces on his way to an impressive victory on Centre Court.

He will play 20-year-old Italian 10th seed Jannik Sinner next.

Murray had never before failed to reach the third round at SW19, in 13 previous attempts.

But he was unable to register a break of serve against the unwavering Isner, who executed his trademark big-serving game to perfection to record a memorable win, going out just hours after British teenager Emma Raducanu lost to Caroline Garcia on the same court.

No way through for Murray against Isner

Feeding off an electric atmosphere to stay in the match, Murray punched the cooling air as a looping Isner return dropped wide to conclude the third set - the crowd rising to their feet to offer further encouragement.

But then came the sucker punch. The Briton, ranked 52nd in the world, rescued one break point for deuce but a second chance proved one too many as Isner took a 3-2 lead in the fourth with the light beginning to fade at SW19.

At 4-2, play was paused to allow the roof to be closed and, following the restart, the American delivered on serve to turn around a 0-30 deficit and move one game from victory.

He was forced to serve out the contest and duly obliged - a love hold sealing a fitting end to an efficient display against the home favourite.

Andy Murray and John Isner
John Isner is now just four behind the record of 13,728 aces in Tour-level matches held by Ivo Karlovic

Murray, whose Wimbledon preparations were disrupted by an abdominal injury, had come back to win his opening match against Australian James Duckworth on Monday in four sets.

A fightback was once again required against an opponent he had beaten in all eight previous meetings, however Isner proved an insurmountable obstacle in their first contest on grass.

It was the American 2018 semi-finalist who landed the first blow, drawing a couple of errors from the Scot as he broke to 15.

A superb backhand winner was celebrated by the captivated crowd and helped Murray reach the first of two break point opportunities in the following game, but a series of blistering serves ensured Isner escaped unharmed.

Three comfortable holds of serve, two without conceding a point, enabled the world number 24 to secure the first set relatively untroubled.

In a tight second set, Murray took a moment to compose himself, head in hands, after missing a backhand down the line that would have given him a break point when leading 4-3.

But with neither player faltering on serve, it fell to a tie-break to determine the extent of Murray's task. If he was to continue at SW19, he would have to come back from two sets down for the 11th time in his career.

Twice forced to serve to stay in the tournament when trailing 5-4 and 6-5, Murray called upon his vast experience to twice hold serve to love and reach another tie-break.

And while that one went his way, it was ultimately not to be for Murray and his faithful support as his 14th Wimbledon challenge met a premature end.

Comments

Join the conversation

239 comments

  • Comment posted by cuddlesthekillerwhale, today at 22:06

    Now that Murray and Raducanu are out, perhaps the BBC and the newspapers might give some coverage to the British no.1 and 9 th seed who is into the third round.

    • Reply posted by Y0U, today at 22:08

      Y0U replied:
      Depends. Are they brave and plucky

  • Comment posted by Neilinabbey, today at 22:02

    Not much you can do when someone is serving like Isner did this evening.

    • Reply posted by Y0U, today at 22:04

      Y0U replied:
      Poor excuse. He's 37, even older than Murray.

  • Comment posted by roksteadyeddy, today at 22:07

    Poor old Norrie, by far the best Brit and gets no Kudos from the BBC....Well now he will as all three of the BBC darlings are out.
    Go Norrie, you are every bit as good as Henman lol

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 22:16

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      What is this weird agenda? Norrie gets plenty of coverage, his entire match was live on the BBC, and there's literally an article right below this one about his win, praising his comeback.

  • Comment posted by ed, today at 22:03

    Isner just served unbeliably and gave Murray nothing. Don't think Murray should be upset about that one.

    • Reply posted by StVitus, today at 22:14

      StVitus replied:
      "Very disappointing"

  • Comment posted by Truth hurts, today at 22:09

    The same old excuses are already flying with all the British media after the losses of Murray and Raducanu. They will blame on injury, lack of preparation or anything under the sun EXCEPT the players are just not as good as the pedestal the media put them on. The enemy to the players are the British media and nobody else.

    • Reply posted by big G, today at 22:20

      big G replied:
      Dope

  • Comment posted by Spellingmistookshappen, today at 22:02

    He has achieved more than most if us could dream of.
    Always next year, and I'm sure he is just glad he can get in the court again
    Fantastic sportsman.

    • Reply posted by Y0U, today at 22:05

      Y0U replied:
      Maybe but he's probably taking the place of someone more deserving. He's never going to win it again.

  • Comment posted by bubbadoo, today at 22:13

    John isner what a player cool level headed well mannered and a gent.well played that man

  • Comment posted by red right hand, today at 22:05

    Good contest...that's all you want really. 2 old guys coming to the end of their careers putting it all out there.
    They both have enough money to lie on a beach somewhere but they choose to keep putting it all out there. Good for them. Tennis won

  • Comment posted by United Fan, today at 22:05

    Isner had far too much for Murray who played well in defeat.
    In the earlier match Raducanu was totally taken apart by Caroline Garcia at No55 in the world in females tennis.
    She was totally outclassed in every department and it shows that her US Open win was a fluke due to luck with the draw and no strength in depth in the womens game.

    • Reply posted by Y0U, today at 22:07

      Y0U replied:
      Even the BBC let slip if it wasn't for the ranking points from the US open she'd be ranked 90th in the World. Given she got easily beaten by the world number 55 that's a reasonable assessment.

  • Comment posted by fruitcake, today at 22:04

    It was always going to be tough going up against such a great player, especially with that powerful serve. Well played Isner and great to see Murray playing out his tennis against these good players.

    • Reply posted by Y0U, today at 22:13

      Y0U replied:
      His opponent was 37 years old.

  • Comment posted by Another User, today at 22:08

    Well played both. Isner had a perfect game today, against a determined Murray, backed by a partisan crowd. Good composure to deal with the pressure at key moments and wow, the serve was sublime today! Good luck in the next round.

  • Comment posted by Madeleine, today at 22:08

    Why can't people be proud of him? Isner said he is an inspiration in the dressing room. He is hugely popular on tour - far more so that Novak - so why can't we in this country celebrate whaty a fantastic sportsman he is rather than spread such foul untrue stuff. It's just so sad that he gets all this flak fomr people who will never get to workd no 1 at anything ever!

    • Reply posted by Y0U, today at 22:12

      Y0U replied:
      Including spelling.

  • Comment posted by Terence Fox, today at 22:09

    Thank goodness old misery guts is out!

    • Reply posted by Fartface, today at 22:22

      Fartface replied:
      100% agree. Celebrating like he'd won the match after winning the 3rd set was embarrassing.

  • Comment posted by over, today at 22:06

    Isner beat the crowd and Murray. Sweet.

    What was impressive was not so much his serving (expected) but his composure and touch at the net. Nadal take note that's how you play on grass. A tennis lesson for everyone except Djoko and the absent Fed the goat.

    Top notch.

    • Reply posted by bmcd77, today at 22:10

      bmcd77 replied:
      Thought Isner’s ground strokes were his Achilles heal. If Murray could have returned more he would have had a chance.

  • Comment posted by Laki, today at 22:12

    Tough one for Andy.

    Isner served incredible today. As good a returner as Andy is, to not have any breaks in 4 sets tells you how well Isner was serving.

    Congrats to one of the nicer guys in tennis.

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 22:09

    Isner was pretty immaculate, served almost to perfection. May have been different had a more fit Andy Murray played, but this is sport.

    Commiserations to Raducanu too. Garcia played her game very well. Sometimes you just have to applaud the opponent.

  • Comment posted by billygoat, today at 22:05

    Let's go Andy let's go HOME

    • Reply posted by kevirl, today at 22:19

      kevirl replied:
      That chant today was embarrassing

  • Comment posted by Matt, today at 22:04

    You’ve had a great career and been superb for British tennis. Thank you Andy.

    • Reply posted by Highlands2020, today at 22:15

      Highlands2020 replied:
      Why have so many people disliked this comment 🧐

  • Comment posted by Bob Corkhill, today at 22:17

    Great result love Isner Murray shouting let’s go on unforced errors and jumping around like that at 35 he will never change. Great result love it

  • Comment posted by glan1976 , today at 22:07

    Raducan't do and the bore out on the same day..

    Fantastic, who the bbc gonna fawn over now?

    • Reply posted by Expat Bob, today at 22:09

      Expat Bob replied:
      Given that GB had 10 players come through the 1st round for the first time since 1984, I guess there are plenty of candidates.

