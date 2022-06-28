Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Venus Williams played with Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon last year but the Australian had to withdraw after one win together because of an injury

Venus Williams is poised for a surprise Wimbledon appearance after requesting a late wildcard to play alongside Jamie Murray in the mixed doubles.

The 42-year-old American is a five-time singles champion at the All England Club and won the doubles with her sister Serena on six occasions.

Murray, 36, has twice won the mixed doubles at Wimbledon, in 2007 and 2017.

The Scot partners Bruno Soares in the doubles as the pair seek a third Grand Slam success together.

The Williams-Murray entry is expected to be confirmed on Wednesday.

Murray also has three mixed doubles titles at the US Open to his name, while Williams enjoyed success in the discipline at the Australian Open and French Open in 1998, playing with Justin Gimelstob.

Williams, a mixed doubles finalist with Bob Bryan at Wimbledon in 2006, has been troubled by a leg injury in recent months and has a singles ranking of 570.

Posting about Wimbledon on social media earlier this month, she wrote: "No I'm not playing but I'll be watching, I'll be watching Serena."

It will be the second Williams-Murray match-up at Wimbledon after younger siblings Serena and Andy formed an A-list alliance in 2019.