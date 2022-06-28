Last updated on .From the section Tennis

British number one Emma Raducanu and two-time champion Andy Murray will resume their Wimbledon campaigns with challenging encounters on Wednesday.

US Open champion Raducanu, 19, faces former world number four Caroline Garcia, while 35-year-old Murray takes on big-serving American John Isner.

Raducanu is second on Centre Court at about 16:00 BST, followed by Murray.

British men's number one Cameron Norrie and compatriots Ryan Peniston and Heather Watson are also in action.

Norrie, the ninth seed, beat Pablo Andujar in straight sets in the first round and faces another Spaniard, Jaume Munar, in the second match on Court One (about 15:00).

World number 135 Peniston, 26, takes on American Steve Johnson.

Watson is up against China's Wang Qiang, who knocked out 14th seed Belinda Bencic in the first round.

Meanwhile, Harriet Dart plays her delayed first-round match against Spain's Rebeka Masarova, aiming to become the 10th Briton to reach the second round.

There is also British interest in the doubles, with top seed Joe Salisbury and American partner Rajeev Ram among those in action. They face Spain's Carlos Taberner and German Daniel Altmaier.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic, who missed the Australian Open and may not be able to play at the US Open because of his vaccine status, opens on Centre Court at 13:30 against Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis.

"I guess that motivates me more to try to make the most out of this tournament," the 20-time Grand Slam champion said. "My thoughts and attention is here."

Raducanu 'ready' for Garcia threat

Raducanu faces a tricky second-round challenge against 28-year-old Garcia, who won her third grass-court singles title in the run up to Wimbledon at the Bad Homburg Open.

The Frenchwoman was once talked up as a future world number one by Murray but is currently ranked 55th, 44 places below Raducanu, who beat her at Indian Wells in March.

"Caroline is a great opponent," said Raducanu. "I played her earlier on in the year in Indian Wells and it was a tricky match. She plays pretty fast tennis. I'm ready for that."

Raducanu made her debut on Centre Court in the first round as she saw off Alison van Uytvanck in straight sets.

"It feels incredible. From the moment the doors opened, I completely cherished every moment. I feel like everyone is so behind me," said Raducanu.

"I've been feeling it (crowd support) ever since I stepped on to the practice courts, people behind me going, 'Emma, you've got this'. And I'm like, 'Yeah, I've got this'."

I'll need to play well - Murray

Murray had been troubled by an abdominal injury coming into the Championships but came through his opening match after a slow start to preserve his record of never losing in the first round at Wimbledon.

The 35-year-old former world number one, now ranked 52nd, saw off Australia's James Duckworth in four sets after dropping the first to set up a meeting with 20th seed Isner.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Murray has won all eight of their previous encounters - though he has not faced the American since 2016 - and has a good record against big-serving players.

"They're obviously very tough players to play against because of the nature of how the matches go," said Murray. "You're not necessarily always in control of them.

"You can go four or five service return games where you're not getting any opportunities. There's not always lots of rhythm in the match, so it's difficult. But for whatever reason I've always played well against them.

"I don't think I've ever played him on grass before, so there will be different challenges. He's played well here before. He was very close to making the final a few years ago - I'll need to play really well and certainly return a bit better than I did if I want to get through that."

Elsewhere, Estonian second seed Anett Kontaveit takes on Jule Niemeier in the first match on Court One (13:00), while Greek fifth seed Maria Sakkari is last on the same venue against Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova.

Third seed Ons Jabeur is also in action, with the Tunisian facing Poland's Katarzyna Kawa, while 2018 champion Angelique Kerber plays Polish player Magda Linette.

In the men's draw, Norwegian third seed Casper Ruud faces France's Ugo Humbert, while Spanish fifth seed Carlos Alcaraz takes on Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands.