There have been some empty seats even on Centre Court at Wimbledon

Attendance at this year's Wimbledon is down 11% for the first three days compared with three years ago, according to analysis by the PA news agency.

A total of 114,573 people visited this year's Championships over the first three days of matches.

In 2019 - the last time Wimbledon was open to full crowds - the equivalent total was 128,934.

Wimbledon was cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The tournament returned in 2021 but with reduced capacity.

The analysis of official figures published by the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club says this year's cumulative total is the lowest since 2016, which saw 114,137 people attend the first three days.

While there is currently a cost-of-living crisis in the UK that is impacting people's expenditure, the tickets for this year's Championships are from the ballot that was originally for the 2020 tournament before it was cancelled.

The total attendance at the 2019 Championships for the 13 days of play was 500,397 - the second highest total in Wimbledon history.