Wimbledon: Maria Sakkari and Jelena Ostapenko advance to round two
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
|Wimbledon 2022 on the BBC
|Venue: All England Club Dates: 27 June-10 July
|Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.
Fifth seed Maria Sakkari comfortably progressed to the second round at Wimbledon with a straight-set victory over qualifier Zoe Hives.
Greece's Sakkari beat the 25-year-old Australian 6-1 6-4 to ensure a smooth start to her championships.
The 26-year-old will face Australia's Daria Saville or Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova in the next round.
Latvian 12th seed Jelena Ostapenko also advanced in impressive fashion after beating Oceane Dodin.
The 2017 French Open champion, who reached the Wimbledon semi-finals in 2018, secured a 6-4 6-4 win over France's Dodin.
- Day two action from Wimbledon
- Live scores, results and order of play
- Tuesday round-up of GB players
- Wimbledon Daily podcast: Murray & Raducanu raise the roof
- Medical student, pilot then script writer: Find out what inspired the man who wrote Line of Duty
- But how do they fry with air? Greg Foot investigates whether air fryers live up to the hype or overpromise