Close menu

Wimbledon 2022: Andy Murray beats James Duckworth on Centre Court

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport at Wimbledon

Last updated on .From the section Tenniscomments111

Andy Murray returns a ball in his opening match at Wimbledon 2022
Andy Murray won the Wimbledon men's singles title in 2013 and 2016 before being beset by injury problems
Wimbledon 2022 on the BBC
Venue: All England Club Dates: 27 June-10 July
Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.

Britain's Andy Murray maintained his record of never losing in the first round at Wimbledon with an encouraging win over Australia's James Duckworth.

After a slow start, likely a result of a recent abdominal injury, Murray found rhythm and his quality shone through.

The former world number one, now ranked 52nd, won 4-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 at 21:35 BST under the floodlights on Centre Court.

The 35-year-old Scot will now face big-serving American John Isner, seeded 20th, in the second round on Wednesday.

"It is amazing to be back out here again with a full crowd," said Murray, a two-time Wimbledon champion.

"I'm getting on a bit now so I don't know how many opportunities I will get here.

"I'm pleased I managed to get through and hopefully I will get another match here on Centre in a couple of days."

Murray allays injury concerns in encouraging performance

Questions had been raised all week about Murray's fitness and he answered with more than a hint of doubt last Monday when revealing he had not been able to hit specific shots - thought to be the serve.

An abdominal injury picked up in the Stuttgart final earlier this month had stalled his progress in an encouraging grass-court season and prevented him from playing at Queen's Club.

But as the week went on, and he was seen in practice sessions at Wimbledon hitting serves, it seemed clear he would be fine to return to the scene of his finest triumphs.

Of course, the intensity of a match is a different circumstance to practice and it took a little while for him to find his rhythm with his serve.

But once he did, Murray looked completely at ease against world number 74 Duckworth.

While it was not quite vintage Murray, there were lots of moments of quality to keep the enthusiastic home crowd entertained.

There was even opportunity for Murray to throw in an underarm serve - rarely seen, if ever, during his career - in the third set to bring laughter from the fans.

But the main takeaway for those who stayed late was the 2013 and 2016 champion, a dangerous unseeded floater in the draw, looks fit enough to cause problems for more opponents this fortnight.

Improved serving helps Murray fight back

Murray's slow start allowed Duckworth to successfully implement his intended plan of playing aggressively and dictating the points.

With Murray often left scampering, he knocked a forehand into the net for a break point at 4-4 and Duckworth took it with a rasping forehand winner to leave him serving for the set.

Another blast from that wing sealed the opener for the Australian, leaving the home fans on Centre Court murmuring their surprise.

Murray started to land more first serves in the second set, giving him the platform to quickly put pressure back on to Duckworth.

Murray only dropped two points in his service games, helped by landing more first serves and winning 100% of those points.

Like Murray, Duckworth has also seen his career hampered by injuries and had hip surgery earlier this year.

Since coming back in May he had played just eight matches - losing six of them - and adrenalin alone was never going to be enough to win a five-set match at a Grand Slam.

Murray's superior quality continued to shine through in the third, dominating to move into a 4-1 lead before digging deep to see off pressure in his next service game.

With the court getting darker, Duckworth wanted the roof closed and the floodlights switched on but was made to wait until Murray wrapped up the third set.

The fourth set was delicately poised without any breaks of serve until two double faults from Duckworth at 4-4 enabled Murray to serve out victory.

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

112 comments

  • Comment posted by markyp1965, today at 21:46

    As Andy Murray just said, “He doesn’t know how many more opportunities he’ll get to play on Centre Court”.
    After 2 Wimbledon singles titles, a US Open and 2 Olympic Gold medals, all at a time when the three greatest players were dominant. I think we’d best savour every chance we get to cheer Andy on.

    • Reply posted by AJC_123, today at 21:59

      AJC_123 replied:
      He has won Wimbledon single title twice not once

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 21:52

    Well done Andy Murray. Nervous start losing the first set but after that he got into gear and done the job. Still rusty but it's amazing how centre court at Wimbledon oils the gears of a champion. I have huge respect for Murray, his fortitude and resilience to come back to a competitive level afters serious hip injuries is amazing. I would love to see him have a really good run. well done Andy.

  • Comment posted by Jimothy Taverns, today at 21:46

    Impressive to watch against James Duckworth. But we're still waiting for the ultimate match up, of the Murray brothers versus Jack and Vera.

    • Reply posted by Yankeekelt, today at 21:51

      Yankeekelt replied:
      😂😂😂😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by pompey dave, today at 21:52

    A good day on Centre court . Nice to see two Brits win at very different stages of their careers . Andy played well after a few early mistakes against a difficult opponent and coped better when the conditions changed with the closure of the roof . Hope Andy and Emma can make the second week .

  • Comment posted by campbelljaa, today at 21:41

    Great performance to start, losing that first set might be a blessing in disguise. Let's hope he makes a deep run

    • Reply posted by InvernessFan, today at 21:43

      InvernessFan replied:
      I agree. He is a credit to his hard work. Murray has fought back in a tough tennis match. Well done to Murray.

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 21:42

    Brilliant Andy. Proud of you.

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 22:09

    Well done Andy on a great start on centre court after so many terrible injuries that were career threatening. Huge respect To Murray to still be competative and play in an era with three of thrall time greats. he has two Wimbledon crowns a US Open and two Olympic gold. He can hold his head high and has proven himself as an out and out warrior. Class is permanent and the man is class.

  • Comment posted by Madeleine, today at 21:48

    Well done Andy and well done the crowd. Also must give credit to Duckworth who has arguably had more injuries than Andy in the last 10 years (9 operations I believe). That said though Andy's determination to come back is something many of us could learn from. Looking forward to round 2. Well done Cameron too

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 21:59

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Ah, so you heard the commentary too.

  • Comment posted by Walter White, today at 21:56

    Good start for the Brits. Let's hope plenty left in the second week

  • Comment posted by ME, today at 22:06

    Great start to the tournament - & great to see it back with a full crowd. I know I won't be the only one in the next couple of weeks to do so, but I'd like to extend my best wishes to Sue Barker on her 'retirement' from the presenter's job. Knowledgeable & incisive as well as friendly & approachable is a difficult mix to master. Wimbledon - the place & the coverage - won't be the same without her.

  • Comment posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 21:58

    Warm summer evenings, Andy Murray winning on Centre Court...Pure nostalgia!

  • Comment posted by franner, today at 21:59

    Well Murray has never given up, walked like my 97 year old neighbour but showed his class to get through, Isner big test next, but has the tools to beat him, hope Murray is fully recovered for it.

    • Reply posted by rafa, today at 22:04

      rafa replied:
      I like the match up for Murray. Yes isner will get 40 plus aces but it means less long rallies for Murray and he can move isner around easier if he gets into points

  • Comment posted by LLLFCGBR1981, today at 21:58

    Well done Andy Murray! James Duckworth made it a very tough match but glad Andy came through it.

  • Comment posted by Telegram Sam, today at 21:54

    Nice one Andy.Vera was no match for you

  • Comment posted by OliverDMcCall, today at 21:46

    Nice to see Andy still fighting despite all his injury issues, I hope he has one more deep Wimbledon run in him.

  • Comment posted by Elusive, today at 22:09

    Andy Murray, the greatest British Sportsperson of all time.

    • Reply posted by andrew, today at 22:12

      andrew replied:
      😂

  • Comment posted by Nick87, today at 22:00

    Tough first round opponent and gritty win - good signs for the rest of the tournament. Well done, Sir Andy.

    • Reply posted by LegofLamb, today at 22:02

      LegofLamb replied:
      Tough first round opponent 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by sherbertlemon, today at 22:13

    Not going to get carried away, just enjoy him for the little bit longer we can!

    • Reply posted by SusanH, today at 22:15

      SusanH replied:
      Same with all the British players

  • Comment posted by Younger Z, today at 22:08

    Great to see him winning at Wimbledon again.

  • Comment posted by Yankeekelt, today at 21:46

    It was almost a straight-forward win. I would like a few more non-heartstopping matches please Andy. I have enough stress in my life right now! C'mon Andy.

Top Stories

Wimbledon 2022

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured