Close menu

Wimbledon: Ons Jabeur and Anett Kontaveit safely into round two but Danielle Collins loses

Last updated on .From the section Tenniscomments30

Ons Jabeur
Ons Jabeur started her Wimbledon tournament with a win on the day she rose to a career-high number two in the world rankings
Wimbledon 2022 on the BBC
Venue: All England Club Dates: 27 June-10 July
Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.

World number two Ons Jabeur comfortably progressed to the second round at Wimbledon with a straight-set victory over qualifier Mirjam Bjorklund.

The Tunisian third seed beat her Swedish opponent 6-1 6-3 to make the ideal start to the championships.

Jabeur had withdrawn from the Eastbourne International prior to Wimbledon with a knee injury.

But she showed no sign of struggling with the issue as she needed just 53 minutes to secure the win.

Second seed Anett Kontaveit and former champion Angelique Kerber were also among the winners on the first day at SW19, but seventh seed Danielle Collins is out.

Jabeur, who rose to a career-high second in the world rankings on Monday, reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon last year, seeing off Venus Williams, Garbine Muguruza and Iga Swiatek before losing to Aryna Sabalenka.

She comes into this tournament in strong form, having won the German Open earlier this month.

"It is a great start for me and I want to go as far as I can in this tournament," Jabeur, 27, said.

"Today I achieved my highest ranking. It is really amazing to be here, back in Wimbledon on one of the surfaces I really like.

"One of the reasons I love to play here is the crowd. No matter what the ranking is they always support me.

"Last time I was here everyone was cheering for Venus [Williams] but by the end they were cheering for me a little bit."

Seventh seed Collins falls on first day

Danielle Collins
Danielle Collins reached the Australian Open final in January, where she lost to Ashleigh Barty

Australian Open runner-up Collins became the highest-ranked player in the women's draw to exit the Championship on the first day.

The American world number eight lost 5-7 6-4 6-4 to 66th-ranked Marie Bouzkova, with the Czech overturning a break deficit in the deciding set.

Beatriz Haddad Maia, who was considered one of the contenders for the title after her strong performance in the build-up to Wimbledon, also lost her opening match.

The Brazilian won the Nottingham Open and Birmingham Classic during her 12-match unbeaten streak but fell 6-4 4-6 6-2 to Slovenia's Kaja Juvan.

There were no such scares for Estonia's Kontaveit, who defeated Bernarda Pera of the United States 7-5 6-1 to advance.

Germany's Kerber was also in fine form, with the 2018 champion needing just 64 minutes to beat France's Kristina Mladenovic 6-0 7-5.

Polish qualifier Maja Chwalinska enjoyed a dream Wimbledon debut as the 20-year-old overcame Czech world number 65 Katerina Siniakova 6-0 7-5 to reach the second round.

Chwalinska had been knocked out of the first round of qualifying at the tournament last year and then took an indefinite leave from tennis, revealing that she had been battling depression for two years.external-link

She returned after four months away from the sport before upsetting Coco Vandeweghe to qualify for her first Grand Slam main draw.

Comments

Join the conversation

30 comments

  • Comment posted by cotswolds, today at 10:34

    I love the unpredictability of the ladies singles game in current era (unlike the gents equivalent which is a bore). That said, to see kontaveit and jabeur as 2 and 3 seed respectively shows the chasm created by Barty, Osaka and banning russians/belarussians. Opportunity for 2-3 players to step up. Ons maybe. Anna K no chance. Any other takers???

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 08:02

    Ons Jabeur has had a good run-un on grass pre Wimbledon and it shows in the way she dispatched Mirjam Bjorklund. It will be interesting to see if she emerges from her side of the draw. I still cant see anyone beating Iga Świątek as she is head and shoulders above every other player. What an outrage that the wildcard Williams gets to play her first match on Centre Court...grossly insulting to all

    • Reply posted by Sally, today at 08:57

      Sally replied:
      She gets a wildcard and to play on Centre Court because she has won the tournament 7 times. Anyone with her record would have received the same. I'm sure Roger Federer would also have received a wildcard and played on centre court if he had wanted to enter the tournament.

      Wimbledon respects its past champions.

  • Comment posted by fluff, today at 01:15

    Ons Jabeur intends to go far and definitely WILL!
    Serena does not move well.

  • Comment posted by fluff, today at 00:35

    Next match:
    Emma v Caroline Garcia, 5’10”, aged 28y and is a two-time Grand Slam champion, having won the French Open women's doubles title in both 2016 and 2022 alongside compatriot Kristina Mladenovic.
    Highly experienced French player once ranked at No. 5 in both singles and doubles! One has to wonder about Emma!?🧐
    Rude awakening? 🧐👆

  • Comment posted by WESTMEAD HAWK, at 20:14 27 Jun

    Rather see her win a match, than the Celebrity mother's son from Scotland .

    • Reply posted by Grace, at 21:35 27 Jun

      Grace replied:
      Hate knows no bounds

  • Comment posted by saddletramp, at 19:10 27 Jun

    No idea who these players are ?

    Neither has anyone else,judging by the 2 posts after 30 minutes after the HYS's was opened.

    Believe it or not,Tennis is a very,very, minor sport in this country apart from 2 weeks every summer.

    Anyway,good luck whoever you are,i don't expect there will be any HYS's about you next week.

    • Reply posted by vesperia09, at 19:23 27 Jun

      vesperia09 replied:
      It's only because she plays doubles with SW that there is a HYS on her, she has been at Wimbledon a few times before and never even got mentioned!

  • Comment posted by George Bevan-Thomas, at 19:08 27 Jun

    About time there was an african winner!

    • Reply posted by vesperia09, at 19:47 27 Jun

      vesperia09 replied:
      Yes, for Africa!!!

  • Comment posted by Sporty, at 18:49 27 Jun

    Love watching her play. Best of luck to her!

    • Reply posted by Grace, at 21:34 27 Jun

      Grace replied:
      But she partnered with Serena and that does not fit the race based agenda of many here, so Ons will be booed from now on

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, at 18:35 27 Jun

    Congratulations, great to see a female player from Tunisia doing so well. Good luck for the rest of the tournament.

    • Reply posted by ScottishNOTbritish, at 18:47 27 Jun

      ScottishNOTbritish replied:
      What if she wasn't from Tunisia?
      Would you be disappointed she won?!
      I'm surprised she even gets a mention.
      The bbc had williams down as winning the doubles matches all by her super self.

Top Stories

Wimbledon 2022

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured