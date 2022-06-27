Last updated on .From the section Tennis

British player Jodie Burrage hands out sweets to a ball boy who was taken ill during her match

Wimbledon 2022 on the BBC Venue: All England Club Dates: 27 June-10 July Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.

Britain's Jodie Burrage rushed to help a ball boy who was taken unwell during her first-round defeat at Wimbledon.

Burrage raced over to the fridge for water and got an energy gel from her bag when he was struggling early in the second set, later handing him sweets while he sat on a chair.

The 23-year-old watched over him, talking to him for several minutes before medical assistance arrived.

The boy was helped off court 18, walking shakily, before play resumed.

The match had only just started again after play had been suspended for more than an hour because of rain at 5-2 to Lesia Tsurenko in the first set.

The Ukrainian, who stood at the net keeping warm during the incident, eventually won 6-2 6-3 to go through to the second round.