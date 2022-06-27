Close menu

Emma Raducanu wins Wimbledon opener to reach second round

By Sonia OxleyBBC Sport at Wimbledon

Last updated on .From the section Tennis

British number one Emma Raducanu made a winning start to her first Wimbledon as a Grand Slam champion with a straight-set victory over Alison van Uytvanck.

The 19-year-old overcame a nervy start on her Centre Court debut to win a tricky first-round encounter 6-4 6-4.

Backed by an enthusiastic home crowd, the US Open champion showed no sign of the side injury that hampered her build-up to the event.

She will face French former world number four Caroline Garcia next.

A year ago Raducanu burst on to the scene with a run to the Wimbledon fourth round having come into the tournament ranked 338th in the world.

This time she arrived as the 10th seed and as a Grand Slam champion and she was greeted as such by a passionate crowd that played its part in getting her through.

"I'm extremely pleased to have come through that match and looking forward to hopefully playing in front of you guys again," she said in her on-court interview.

"I've been feeling it [crowd support] ever since I stepped on to the practice courts, people behind me going, 'Emma, you've got this'. And I'm like, 'Yeah, I've got this'.

"I'm just so happy to stay another day."

Raducanu shakes off rust and injury

This was a difficult draw for Raducanu against world number 46 Van Uytvanck, who reached the fourth round here in 2018 after beating the then defending champion Garbine Muguruza in the second round.

The Belgian had also won two second-tier grass titles in the run-up to Wimbledon this year.

By contrast, the Briton's grass-court campaign had been derailed by a left side injury that forced her to retire from her Nottingham opener in the first set and ruled her out of Birmingham and Eastbourne.

It meant she arrived at Wimbledon with just seven games on grass to her name this year, and she was playing only her seventh match as a professional on the surface.

Whether it was the occasion of walking through the new central entrance on to Wimbledon's main show court, or the lack of match practice, Raducanu made a slow start in her first service game as she fended off three break points in a lengthy game featuring six deuces.

After trading breaks midway through the first set, Raducanu made the key breakthrough with a break to love for 5-4 before a series of Van Uytvanck errors, including a backhand into the net on the second set point that handed the opener to the Briton.

Raducanu had the chance to take an early lead in the second set but she just could not convert any of the six break points she had in the opening game.

She seemed to start moving a little slower between points in the second set but a break for 5-4 quite literally put a spring in her step and she sealed victory with a beautiful crosscourt backhand after bringing Van Uytvanck to the net with a drop shot.

Centre Court leaped to its feet and Raducanu herself was jumping up and down as she celebrated her success.

Comments

Join the conversation

116 comments

  • Comment posted by ScubaPuffin, today at 18:53

    My little girl was enjoying shouting for Emma. Hopefully she has a long career at the business end of grand slams and this little lady has a good sporting role model. 👌

    • Reply posted by in5wknaa, today at 19:13

      in5wknaa replied:
      Agreed - she’s also a fantastic tennis player, I think she’ll win Wimbledon this year 🤞

  • Comment posted by Simba, today at 18:52

    The pressure on this girl is ridiculous.

    About time the media backed off and let her grow as an athlete and a person.

    • Reply posted by patrick, today at 18:55

      patrick replied:
      Couldn't agree more but I won't hold my breath.

  • Comment posted by Deflation, today at 18:53

    Seems such a nice person lovely smile and signing autographs afterwards. What a wonderful young lady Emma is

  • Comment posted by Al_Bundy, today at 18:55

    Isn’t Emma just a lovely, down to earth and classy woman.

    • Reply posted by mick - joe, today at 18:57

      mick - joe replied:
      Is she ??

  • Comment posted by The miracle of Bristanbul, today at 18:58

    BBC publishes article about lowering expectations for Emma Radacanu. Followed by every other article about Emma Radacanu.

    • Reply posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 19:04

      Mr and Mrs Banks replied:
      Cue tomorrows article, “Can Radacanu Win Wimbledon?”

  • Comment posted by Seasider, today at 18:59

    What a super win by Emma today. Regardless of how far she progresses she has already achieved more in the game than many others and for one so young too.

    I wish her every success and hope that she continues to do herself justice. We Brits can be proud to cheer her on and fingers crossed she goes into the latter stages here.

    If she does I imagine 'Raducanu Ridge' will go bonkers.

    • Reply posted by TommyTheTyke, today at 19:02

      TommyTheTyke replied:
      No - that is terrible

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 18:49

    Great win for Emma Raducanu against a fine grass court player in Alison van Uytvanck. She was a little nervous sto start but got in her stride with a decent serve and some excellent ground strokes. Emma will now have built some confidence and can progress knowing she has the game to go far. We should be very proud of her and lets hope the media and BBC Balding let her be.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:10

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Her opponent was not that good. The way people were talking about her that she would beat Emma

  • Comment posted by tripleb, today at 19:00

    For all these armchair experts mentioning her "corporate" jobs, her agent said that she has turned down a significant amount of sponsorship (in the millions) to focus on tennis and has roughly 18 days of sponsor activity. Pipe down, eh?

    • Reply posted by mission improbable, today at 19:04

      mission improbable replied:
      I doubt they will , any excuse to have a go.

  • Comment posted by markyp1965, today at 18:56

    After so little tennis and the niggling injuries which made for far from ideal preparation, it was so good to see Emma Raducanu play well and get a deserved victory. She certainly seemed to enjoy the experience on Centre Court, too, which was great to see.
    Long, long way to go, of course, but hopefully, she can move through the rounds and get into the second week.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:09

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      She has got a tough player in the next round

  • Comment posted by LLLFCGBR1981, today at 18:55

    Great win against Alison for Emma but it was anything but straightforward and Carolina Garcia will be tough too. Let's keep the British support going!

  • Comment posted by TheGMen, today at 18:49

    Difficult times for Emma so good to get off to a great start and stifle the doubters.
    Allows her some breathing space for next opponent.

    • Reply posted by Lol Lollington, today at 18:53

      Lol Lollington replied:
      No

  • Comment posted by the_equalizer, today at 18:55

    I wish the media would leave this poor girl alone.

    I hope she’s surrounded by good people to help her deal with all this pressure and attention from the media.

  • Comment posted by Brooklands 2002, today at 18:53

    Perfect start Emma. Great work.

  • Comment posted by Neville Bartos, today at 18:51

    Absolutely terrific stuff from young Miss Raducanu again. A tricky tie succesfully overcome.

    • Reply posted by Andy Tomlinson, today at 19:00

      Andy Tomlinson replied:
      Yes a good performance but tougher tests are ahead

  • Comment posted by Hilary, today at 19:00

    Kind of reminds me of the pressure that Jessica Ennis-Hill was under in 2012....let's hope that win settles Emma's nerves and she can have a good run at the championships. Her next opponent Garcia is no mug, but isn't consistent.

    • Reply posted by LLLFCGBR1981, today at 19:03

      LLLFCGBR1981 replied:
      Yuriko Miyazaki pushed Garcia all the way to last set and Garcia won it on a tie break. It's not going to be straightforward but anything can happen in tennis.

  • Comment posted by pompey dave, today at 18:57

    Nice to see Emma smile , a difficult it game for a Centre court debut . Some good rallies and either player could have won . Hoping she stays free of injury , it took a lot of effort to win that match .

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:16

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Good job it was a straight sets victory instead of it going to three sets

  • Comment posted by Old Dog, today at 18:57

    Just great! Well done Emma.

  • Comment posted by Confirmation bias and ad hominem, today at 18:52

    A good match with Emma a worthy winner.

    Shall we let her take it one match at a time?

    • Reply posted by Lol Lollington, today at 18:54

      Lol Lollington replied:
      I think not.

  • Comment posted by Robert Fletcher, today at 18:50

    Well done Emma, hope you have a good tournament. You are a breath of fresh air and have a fantastic smile.
    Pity there seemed to be a lot of empty seats!!!

    • Reply posted by Lol Lollington, today at 18:54

      Lol Lollington replied:
      Women's tennis is generally poorly attended due to non-competitive and poor quality nature of matches.

  • Comment posted by andyhulbert, today at 19:12

    Anybody else think the post match interviews are a cringing waste of time?
    Fair play to Emma though, did what she needed to get through

    • Reply posted by LLLFCGBR1981, today at 19:17

      LLLFCGBR1981 replied:
      In some ways yeah

