Kyrgios pulled out of the Mallorca Championships with an abdominal muscle problem last week

Nick Kyrgios said he will embrace being the "villain" when he faces British wildcard Paul Jubb in the Wimbledon first round.

Kyrgios, who believes he can beat anyone in the draw, will face the 22-year-old world number 219 on Tuesday.

However, the Australian also said he regards it as a "dangerous match", and that the Yorkshireman will "just play freely" with "nothing to lose".

"I feel like I can put myself in his shoes very well," said Kyrgios.

"I was once that kid that got a wildcard at the Australian Open - it felt really good just to be around, soak it all in, the media, the fans, everything, the hype.

"I've got to ride the waves emotionally out there because the crowd is obviously going to be behind the local. I'm used to wearing that kind of black hat, the villain-type role. I'm going to embrace it."

Kyrgios also said he disagrees with a ban on Russian and Belarusian players competing at Wimbledon this year because of the invasion of Ukraine.

The 27-year-old pointed to the exclusion of world number one Daniil Medvedev and said it was important to showcase the game's top players.

"My honest opinion, I don't think it was a good idea to ban the Russian players to play," added the world number 45.

"As a competitor and someone that wants to go up against them, I'm disappointed they're not here. It's weird not seeing Medvedev here. We all know what he's capable of.

"It's done now. I'm sure that they're going to be tuning in and watching, wishing they were here. They wanted to play."

'It's the stupidest thing ever'

Kyrgios will play in the men's doubles at Wimbledon for the first time alongside compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis, after the 'Special Ks' won the Australian Open title in January.

Unlike other Grand Slams, the men's doubles at SW19 is contested over five sets.

"I am not really looking forward to playing best-of-five-set doubles - I think it is the stupidest thing ever," said Kyrgios.

"I don't know why it is best of five sets. No-one wants to play best-of-five-set doubles, no one wants to watch best-of-five-set doubles. So I am excited, but I am also dreading the fact that if it is one set all I am going to have to be playing three more sets of doubles.

"That's why I haven't played it before. It doesn't make sense, because I have always gone pretty well here in singles so I am not on my off day playing potentially five sets of doubles."

On his own chances of success in the singles, Kyrgios added: "I've played top-10 players in the world this year and made them look pretty ordinary.

"I know where my game's at. I know if I'm feeling confident, I'm playing well, I'm able to just light it up kind of whenever I want.

"I know if I'm serving well and I'm playing well, I can beat anyone. I have pretty much beaten everyone in the draw before."