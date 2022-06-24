Last updated on .From the section Tennis

By Jonathan Jurejko BBC Sport at Wimbledon

Wimbledon 2022 on the BBC Venue: All England Club Dates: 27 June-10 July Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.

British number one Emma Raducanu has been drawn against Belgium's Alison van Uytvanck in the Wimbledon first round.

Two-time champion Andy Murray, who is trying to overcome an abdominal injury, faces Australia's James Duckworth.

Serena Williams, who is returning to singles after a year out, will play French debutant Harmony Tan.

The 40-year-old American made her comeback in the Eastbourne doubles this week but has not played singles since she was injured at Wimbledon last year.

Top seed Iga Swiatek plays Croatian qualifier Jana Fett.

The 21-year-old from Poland is aiming for a 36th straight win and could face British wildcard Sonay Kartal, who starts against Montenegro's Danka Kovinic, in the second round.

Britain's Harriet Dart plays Spain's Rebekah Masarova, while Katie Boulter faces France's Clara Burel and Jodie Burrage takes on Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko.

In the men's event, British wildcard Paul Jubb will play Australia's Nick Kyrgios.

