Andy Murray, who reached the Wimbledon third round last year, is aiming to recover from an abdominal injury that he suffered in the Stuttgart Open final

British number one Emma Raducanu has been drawn against Belgium's Alison van Uytvanck in the Wimbledon first round.

Two-time champion Andy Murray, who is trying to overcome an abdominal injury, faces Australia's James Duckworth.

Serena Williams starts her return to singles action after a year out against French debutant Harmony Tan.

The 40-year-old American made her comeback in the Eastbourne doubles this week but has not played singles since she was injured at Wimbledon last year.

Top seed Iga Swiatek plays Croatian qualifier Jana Fett as she aims to continue her dominance of the WTA Tour.

The world number one has won her past six tournaments, including the recent French Open.

The 21-year-old from Poland is aiming for a 36th straight win and could face British wildcard Sonay Kartal, who starts against Montenegro's Danka Kovinic, in the second round.

Tunisian third seed Ons Jabeur, who played with Williams at Eastbourne before pulling out with a knee injury, faces Swedish qualifier Mirjam Bjorklund.

Romanian 16th seed Simona Halep, who has not played at Wimbledon since winning the 2019 title, has a tough opener against Czech Karolina Muchova.

How has the draw panned out for Raducanu and Murray?

Raducanu is set for her first Wimbledon since winning the US Open, but has seen her preparations hampered by a side injury in recent weeks.

The 19-year-old, who is seeded 10th, has won eight of the 19 matches she has played so far this season and experienced a string of minor injuries.

Raducanu could face another British player, wildcard Yuriko Miyazaki, in the second round, with Katie Swan also drawn in the same section.

American 19th seed Madison Keys is a potential third-round opponent.

Unseeded Murray, 35, avoided a seeded player in the first round and will meet Duckworth for a second time in his opening match at a major after beating him in the 2018 US Open.

He could face big-serving American John Isner in the second round, with Italian 10th seed Jannik Sinner - who faces Swiss wildcard Stan Wawrinka in a far-from-ideal opener - potentially waiting in round three.

Who are the other Brits playing?

British men's number one Cameron Norrie, seeded ninth, starts against Spain's Pablo Andujar as he aims to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time.

The 26-year-old left-hander has faced some tough draws at the majors recently and could meet Bulgaria's 18th seed Grigor Dimitrov in the third round.

Dan Evans, the only other British seed, plays Australian qualifier Jason Kubler.

Fourteen other British players are in the main draws of the singles and not one faces a seeded player in the first round.

However, British wildcard Paul Jubb plays Australia's Nick Kyrgios in one of the most eye-catching matches.

Full draw for the British players Andy Murray v James Duckworth (Aus) Sonay Kartal [WC] v Danka Kovinic (Mon) Jay Clarke [WC] v Christian Harrison [Q] (US) Harriet Dart v Rebeka Masarova (Spa) Cameron Norrie [9] v Pablo Andujar (Spa) Katie Boulter [WC] v Clara Burel (Fra) Ryan Peniston [WC] v Henri Laaksonen (Swi) Katie Swan [WC] v Marta Kostyuk (Ukr) Jack Draper v Zizou Bergs [WC] (Bel) Yuriko Miyazaki [WC] v Caroline Garcia (Fra) Liam Broady [WC] v Lukas Klein [Q] (Svk) Emma Raducanu [10] v Alison van Uytvanck (Bel) Paul Jubb [WC] v Nick Kyrgios (Aus) Heather Watson v Tamara Korpatsch (Ger) Dan Evans [32] v Jason Kubler [Q] (Aus) Jodie Burrage [WC] v Lesia Tsurenko (Ukr) Alastair Gray [WC] v Tseng Chun-hsin (Tpe)

What else happened in the men's singles draw?

Defending champion Novak Djokovic, who starts against Kwon Soon-woo, has been drawn in the opposite half to Queen's champion Matteo Berrettini.

That means Berrettini, seeded eighth, is a potential semi-final opponent for Spain's Rafael Nadal, who starts against Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo.

Nadal, 36, is playing Wimbledon for the first time since 2019 as he looks to follow his victories at the Australian Open and French Open with a first title at SW19 since 2010.