Aidan McHugh was awarded a wildcard into Wimbledon qualifying

Aidan McHugh was one of three Britons to fall in the second round of Wimbledon qualifying on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old lost 6-4 6-2 to former world number 18 Andreas Seppi of Italy.

Arthur Fery was edged out 7-6 (7-2) 7-6 (7-3) by America's Nicolas Moreno de Alboran, while Sarah Beth Grey lost 6-3 6-2 to Switzerland's Lulu Sun in the women's draw.

There will already be 17 British men and women in the Wimbledon singles draw when the tournament begins on Monday.

Elsewhere, British number one Cameron Norrie continued his Wimbledon preparations as he beat Brandon Nakashima to reach the Eastbourne quarter-finals.