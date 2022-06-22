Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Cameron Norrie's best showing at Wimbledon was reaching the third round in 2021

British number one Cameron Norrie beat Brandon Nakashima to claim his first grass-court win of the year and reach the Eastbourne quarter-finals.

The top seed put in a fine serving performance to beat the American qualifier 6-4 6-2.

He will face Maxime Cressy next after the American beat fellow Briton Dan Evans 7-6 (7-2) 6-4.

Britain's Harriet Dart continued her good form by beating 10th seed Jil Teichmann 7-6 (9-7) 4-6 6-3.

The match was halted on Tuesday due to bad light but Dart came out strongly to clinch the deciding set and set up a last-16 meeting with Marta Kostyuk later on Wednesday.

However, Katie Boulter fell to a battling 5-7 6-0 7-5 defeat by two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova.

There are a number of Britons in action on the fourth day at Eastbourne, while American great Serena Williams will take to the court in the women's doubles once again.

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, and partner Ons Jabeur will play Shuko Aoyama and Chan Hao-ching from 16:50 BST.

She is followed by Jodie Burrage, who stunned top seed and world number four Paula Badosa yesterday to set up a meeting with the in-form Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Wildcard Jack Draper then takes to court against fourth seed Diego Schwartzman and Ryan Peniston faces Pedro Martinez.

Battling Boulter edged out but Norrie advances

Katie Boulter has had an injury-hit few years but has won seven matches on grass in the build-up to Wimbledon

Boulter, who has been in superb form throughout the grass-court season, overturned a 5-3 deficit in the first set, winning four games in a row to take the lead.

Kvitova dominated the second set, with Boulter struggling with a niggle in her right elbow, before the Czech found a crucial break in the decider to advance.

Boulter, 25, has been given a wildcard into Wimbledon, which begins on Monday, and will arrive at SW19 full of confidence.

"She's beaten a top-10 player on the same surface and she will have the home crowd there again at Wimbledon," British player Naomi Broady told BBC Two.

"Hopefully, with the wins she's had here, she will have the opportunity to play on some big courts. She can go in and play freely with no expectations."

Compatriot Norrie, 26, suffered an early exit at Queen's last week but grew in confidence against Nakashima, backed up by a strong serving display.

After missing four break points early in the first set, Norrie eventually converted one for a 3-2 lead, and rattled through his next few service games with ease.

He slipped to 0-40 down as he served for the set but fought back to parity, before taking the set on a netted forehand from Nakashima.

The second set started in similar fashion, with Norrie converting his fourth break point in the opening game of the set before winning four games in a row.

Nakashima saved a match point on his serve before Norrie served out the match, clinching victory with a fine forehand winner.