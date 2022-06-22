Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Cameron Norrie's best showing at Wimbledon was reaching the third round in 2021

British number one Cameron Norrie beat Brandon Nakashima to claim his first grass-court win of the year and reach the Eastbourne quarter-finals.

The top seed put in a fine serving performance to beat the American qualifier 6-4 6-2.

He could face either compatriot Dan Evans or Maxime Cressy next.

There are a number of Britons in action on Wednesday, while American great Serena Williams will take to the court in the women's doubles once again.

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, and partner Ons Jabeur will play Shuko Aoyama and Chan Hao-ching from 16:50 BST.

Katie Boulter will face two-time Grand Slam champion Petra Kvitova as she seeks to back up her second-round win over last year's Wimbledon finalist Karolina Pliskova.

She is followed by Jodie Burrage, who stunned top seed and world number three Paula Badosa yesterday to set up a meeting with the in-form Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Wildcard Jack Draper then takes to court against world number four Diego Schwartzman and Ryan Peniston faces Pedro Martinez.

Harriet Dart will also complete her second-round match against 10th seed Jil Teichmann, which was halted due to bad light with the match at a set apiece.

Norrie suffered an early exit at Queen's last week but grew in confidence against Nakashima, backed up by his strong serving.

After missing four break points early in the first set, Norrie eventually converted one for a 3-2 lead, and rattled through his next few service games with ease.

He slipped to 0-40 down as he served for the set but fought back to parity, before taking the set on a netted forehand from Nakashima.

The second set started in similar fashion, with Norrie converting his fourth break point in the opening game of the set before winning four games in a row.

Nakashima saved a match point on his serve before Norrie served out the match, clinching victory with a fine forehand winner.