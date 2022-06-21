Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Mimi Xu won both the Under-16 and Under-18 Junior National Championships this year

British 14-year-old Mimi Xu's hopes of becoming the youngest female to qualify for the Wimbledon main draw have ended.

Xu, from Swansea, lost 6-4 6-3 to 24-year-old American Hanna Chang in the first round of qualifying.

She became the youngest player to compete in the junior competition at Wimbledon last year.

American Coco Gauff remains the youngest player to qualify since the sport's professional era began in 1968, having done so aged 15 in 2019.

Chang is ranked 269 in the world in singles - 878 places above British national junior champion Xu, who needed to win three qualifying matches to reach the senior ladies' draw.

Elsewhere, Briton Sarah Beth Grey progressed to the second round of Wimbledon qualifying with a 5-7 7-5 7-6 (10-7) win over Australian Olivia Gadecki.