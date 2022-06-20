Eastbourne: Heather Watson beaten by Rebecca Marino in first round
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
British number two Heather Watson lost in straight sets to Canadian Rebecca Marino in her first-round match at Eastbourne.
Watson, 30, fell to a 7-6 (7-1) 6-4 defeat by world number 107 Marino, who will play Italian Camila Giorgi next.
The Briton, ranked 120th, was handed a lucky loser place following defeat by Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko in qualifying on Sunday.
Eastbourne is the last WTA event in the UK before Wimbledon begins on 27 June.
- Watch live coverage from Eastbourne
- Live scores, results and order of play
- Alerts: Get tennis news sent to your phone
After conceding the opening set by losing six successive tie-break points, Watson broke back to level at 3-3 in the second set but Marino saw out the match after converting her third break point in the following game.
Home players Harriet Dart, Katie Boulter and Jodie Burrage will also compete in the women's draw - but British number one Emma Raducanu is not taking part as she aims to recover from a side injury before Wimbledon.
American great and 23-time Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams will make her return to the WTA Tour after a year out when she partners Ons Jabeur in the women's doubles.
Tunisian world number three Jabeur, a 2021 Wimbledon quarter-finalist, will not contest the singles at Eastbourne, instead focusing on the doubles with Williams. Their first-round match takes place on Wednesday.
- America's most powerful man in history: How did J Edgar Hoover know too much for any US president to fire him?
- Test Match Special : Jonathan Agnew asks Moeen Ali all of your questions in the commentary box