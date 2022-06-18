Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Matteo Berrettini beat Andy Murray to win the Stuttgart Open last week

Defending champion Matteo Berrettini saw off Botic van de Zandschulp to reach the final at Queen's.

The Italian second seed beat the Dutchman 6-4 6-3 despite a lengthy wait to take to the court and a mid-match rain delay in London.

He will face either Marin Cilic or Filip Krajinovic on Sunday.

The bad weather meant no play was possible at the Birmingham Classic, with the two women's semi-finals set to be played on Sunday.

Simona Halep will play Beatriz Haddad Maia before Sorana Cirstea takes on Zhang Shuai.

"I guess this is the UK, no? Yesterday it felt a little bit like Italy, today it is more London weather," Berrettini said of the delays.

"It feels unbelievable to be in the final. I am really happy."

Van de Zandschulp started well and saved eight break points in a lengthy game at 3-2 in the first set before double faulting on the ninth.

World number 10 Berrettini pressed home his advantage but then double faulted himself while serving for the set, handing the break back to Van de Zandschulp.

However, some smart net play saw the Wimbledon finalist clinch the first set and garner several break opportunities to start the second.

Again, Van de Zandschulp dug deep, saving four break points in two games, but the Dutchman was visibly annoyed when play was halted with him 30-40 down on serve.

After a 28-minute delay, the two returned to the court and Van de Zandschulp sent a forehand long, handing Berrettini the break and setting him on the way to victory.