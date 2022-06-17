Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Ryan Peniston beat French Open finalist Casper Ruud in the first round at Queen's

British wildcard Ryan Peniston's fine run at Queen's is over after a tight loss to Filip Krajinovic in the quarter-finals.

The world number 180, bidding to reach the semi-finals in his first ATP Tour event, lost 4-6 6-3 6-3 to the 48th-ranked Serb on a sweltering afternoon.

The 26-year-old started the stronger of the two but could not keep out the experienced Krajinovic.

Krajinovic will play Marin Cilic or Emil Ruusuvuori next.

Peniston was the last Briton in the singles draw, having registered eye-catching victories over top seed Casper Ruud and world number 46 Francisco Cerundolo.

He will compete at Eastbourne, the final ATP grass-court event before Wimbledon, and has been given a wildcard for SW19.

Wimbledon begins on 27 June.

Peniston began in superb fashion, consistently pushing the Krajinovic serve before eventually converting his eighth break point on a missed Krajinovic volley.

The break give the Briton the opportunity to serve the set out, which he did in style, sending a forehand deep on to the baseline to close it out in 48 minutes.

However, Krajinovic's experience came to the fore in the next set and he broke for a 4-2 lead after a brief dip in intensity from Peniston.

Krajinovic broke first in the decider but Peniston hit straight break, working his way to 3-3 with a stunning, full-stretch forehand volley at the net.

The adrenaline, however, seemed to distract Peniston, who sent down one too many loose shots to be broken to love and hand the initiative back to Krajinovic.

Krajinovic broke Peniston again to seal the set and continue his own fine run - prior to this week, he had never won an ATP main draw match on grass.

Earlier, defending champion Matteo Berrettini swept into the semi-finals with a 6-4 6-2 win over American Tommy Paul.

The Italian second seed will face Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp, who beat Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-2 6-4.