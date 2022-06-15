Last updated on .From the section Tennis

British men's number four Jack Draper is ranked 99th in the world, breaking into the top 100 this week for the first time

British wildcard Jack Draper missed out on back-to-back Queen's quarter-finals after losing to Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori in the second round.

Draper, 20, was beaten 6-2 7-6 (7-2) by 23-year-old Ruusuvuori, who is set to enter the world's top 50 next week.

Draper, who made his top-100 debut this week, lost serve twice in the first set as Ruusuvuori dominated the rallies.

The Finn continued to comfortably hold serve in the second set and controlled the tie-break to seal a superb win.

Ryan Peniston is the only British player remaining in the singles draw of the ATP 500 event and aims to reach the quarter-finals when he plays at about 16:00 BST on Thursday.

The British number seven, making his debut in a top-level main draw, is aiming to back up his stunning first-round win over French Open runner-up Casper Ruud when he meets Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo.

Draper announced his arrival at the top level by reaching the quarter-finals at Queen's last year on his ATP Tour senior debut.

With his powerful serve and explosive hitting, the left-hander has the ability to be successful on grass and proved that by recording the biggest win of his career by ranking in his opening match this year.

On Monday, Draper celebrated breaking into the top 100 by beating American world number 14 Taylor Fritz in a dominant win.

However, Draper lacked conviction in his groundstrokes in the early stages against Ruusuvuori and was not able to recover.

Unable to execute his potent forehand as he would like, Draper lost his first service game when Ruusuvuori converted his fourth break point.

Draper was broken again in the eighth game, hitting a backhand into the net as Ruusuvuori deservedly took the set.

In the second set, Draper's serve continued to come under pressure.

In the sixth game the British number four hit three aces and three double faults before eventually holding and faced more pressure in the 10th game.

Draper saved a match point with a hefty first serve out wide and, while far from his best, continued to fight as he made Ruusuvuori work.

A volley into the net from Draper brought up four more match points for the Finn, who sealed an impressive victory with a service winner.