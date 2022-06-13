Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Five-time champion Andy Murray has withdrawn from Queen's because of an abdominal strain he picked up in the Stuttgart final on Sunday.

Murray, 35, had a scan on Monday afternoon in London and has decided to skip the Cinch Championships after it revealed the level of the damage.

Murray hopes to be fit enough to play at Wimbledon, which starts on 27 June.

The British former world number one might play an exhibition at the Hurlingham Club in London next week.

"After having a scan this afternoon, an abdominal injury means I won't be fit to compete at Queen's this year," Murray said.

"The tournament means a lot to me, and it's disappointing not to compete, especially after playing some good matches on the grass already."

Murray has played nine matches on grass in the past fortnight, having reached the semi-finals at an ATP Challenger event in Surbiton before his run to the Stuttgart final on the main tour.

Murray struggled with the abdominal problem in the third set of his defeat by Italy's Matteo Berrettini in Sunday's match.

The Scot received medical treatment twice and was in visible discomfort when serving.

