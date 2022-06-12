Andy Murray was chasing his first ATP title since 2019 and was appearing in his 70th tour-level final

Andy Murray's bid for a first grass-court singles title in six years ended in defeat by Matteo Berrettini in the Stuttgart Open final.

The Briton, 35, was troubled by a left hip injury in the third set of a 6-4 5-7 6-3 loss to the second seed.

Before that, his run had been full of encouraging signs with Wimbledon just 15 days away and will send him into the top 50 for the first time since 2018.

Victory was a dream return for Italy's Berrettini, 26, after three months out.

But he admitted that this was "not the way we wanted to end the match", referring to Murray's visible struggles.

The Scot is due to play next at Queen's Club in the Cinch Championships, which start on Monday, but the sight of him receiving treatment on the ground twice in the third set may have organisers wondering whether he will be able to play.

Murray's fightback falls just short

Three-time Grand Slam Champion Murray, whose last grass-court singles title was at Wimbledon in 2016, had not dropped a set all week but was broken in his second service game.

He had four immediate break-back chances in the next game but Berrettini used his big serve to hold, consolidating his lead and then eventually taking the first set with one of his trademark forehand winners.

An increasingly vocal Murray roared when he saved three break points to avoid going 5-4 behind in the second and screamed "let's go!" when Berrettini sent a forehand long to hand him the second set.

But the Briton gave away a loose game at the start of the third and called on the physio for treatment on his left hip after he was broken.

Berrettini did not lose focus while waiting for Murray and backed up the break with a swift hold to love.

The Scot needed the physio again in the seventh game and even though he held his serve, he visibly struggled for the rest of the match as the Italian world number 10 wrapped up a win that put his season back on track in time for Queen's, where is is defending champion, and Wimbledon, where he was runner-up last year.

