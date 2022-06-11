Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Dan Evans is aiming for his second Nottingham Open title

Britain's Dan Evans reached the Nottingham Open final with a straight-set win over American Jack Sock.

Top seed Evans, winner of the Challenger event in 2019, defeated the seventh seed 7-5 6-3.

The 32-year-old will face Australian Jordan Thompson in Sunday's final, after the third seed beat compatriot Alexei Popyrin 6-4 6-2.

World number 35 Evans is yet to lose a set after four matches in Nottingham - his first grass tournament of the year.

Evans had to save two set points on his serve in the 10th game but responded impressively, taking his fourth break point in the following game before serving out the first set.

The Briton carried that momentum into the second set, breaking Sock's opening service game, though he was unable to consolidate his early breakthrough.

However, he struck again to break for a 4-3 lead and completed the victory with another break of serve - clinching the first match point of an entertaining contest.

"I knew it was going to be a tough match. He is a great competitor. It is probably my toughest match so far so I'm just happy to come through. I nicked it really from a few points here and there and got out of trouble," said Evans.

"It is great to be into another final. Every time I get chance to play on this court it's a pleasure and I really appreciate it."

In the women's final, American sixth seed Alison Riske will face Brazilian seventh seed Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Riske defeated Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic 6-3 4-6 6-3, while Haddad Maia was leading Tereza Martincova 6-3 4-1 before the Czech player was forced to retire because of injury.